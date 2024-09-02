One Piece: Major predictions for chapter 1125 spoilers

With the break week following chapter 1124’s release finally, over, One Piece fans are eagerly looking ahead to the official release of chapter 1125 on Monday, September 9, 2024. Likewise, fans are desperate to learn any and all information they can on the issue, primarily concerned with whether the focus will be on additional Egghead arc wrapup or the Elbaf arc’s start.

Unfortunately, verifiable spoilers for One Piece’s upcoming issue are unavailable as of the time of this article’s writing. While they are likely to come at some point this week, there is no guarantee given their inherently illicit nature. Likewise, recent anti-manga piracy efforts in Japan have put the longevity and status of the series’ spoiler process in doubt.

Thankfully, there are some aspects of and events within One Piece’s upcoming installment which fans can count on being present even without the help of verifiable spoilers. However, it’s likely that the issue continues dealing with the Egghead arc’s fallout rather than diving into the Elbaf arc, which will instead likely be setup at its end.

One Piece’s final stage of Egghead arc wrapup likely to be the main focus of chapter 1125

With so much still to wrap up from One Piece’s Egghead arc, chapter 1125 will likely primarily focus on doing so in order to pave the way for the Elbaf arc. Likewise, the most pressing concerns of the arc’s fallout which haven’t yet been addressed revolve around Imu and the Gorosei, specifically Saint Jaygarcia Saturn.

In turn, it’s expected that chapter 1125 will open with a focus on Saint Saturn, who’ll likely still be on Egghead pondering how things turned out this way while waiting for the others to awaken. His mind will undoubtedly race towards Imu deeming this a failure, and what punishment will await him upon his return to Mariejois likewise.

It’s extremely likely that the One Piece manga will see his concerns dealt with immediately by nature of the other Gorosei telepathically contacting him. They’ll likely say they’re about to summon him to their location as Imu wants to meet about Egghead immediately. In turn, this should answer the question of whether or not the Gorosei are physically transported when summoned, or if visages of themselves simply appear out of Haki.

Either way, fans can expect Saturn to be summoned directly into the Empty Throne room, where an irate Imu is likely to be waiting for them. With Saturn’s arrival, fans can expect to see Imu discuss the use of Joy Boy’s Conqueror’s Haki while pondering what they gained from the arc’s events. Saturn will likely speak up here but be silenced by Imu, who’ll likely claim that while Saturn’s main objective was a failure, there’s something else they’ve gained from these events.

Focus here is likely to shift to Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates, who should be arriving at Elbaf as these talks happen in Mariejois. They’ll likely be enamored by the massive size of everything on Elbaf, as well as the island’s presumed beauty. Luffy and Usopp in particular will likely get a focus here, racing off as soon as they land at the island to go explore.

The issue should likewise then end with a focus on Nico Robin, who has the most tangible and developed Elbaf arc plotline going into the arc’s beginning. Likewise, fans can expect the issue’s final panels to set up her reunion with Jaguar D. Saul, which should formally start the Elbaf arc in the subsequent release.

