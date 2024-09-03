One Piece chapter 1125 spoilers: Saturn's fate confirmed as Dragon finally appears

One Piece chapter 1125 spoilers were expected to conclude Egghead Island and showcase the fate of everyone involved, including Saint Saturn and the Vice-Admirals. Additionally, the chapter was expected to reveal the mysterious silhouette that was sitting on Elbaf Island, awaiting the arrival of the Straw Hat Pirates.

Although the chapter didn't reveal the latter part, Eiichiro Oda outdid himself yet again by delivering a chapter that could be one of the most hyped ones in quite a while. Saint Saturn died at the hands of Imu as his standing as one of the Five Elders was transferred to Garling Figarland. Moreover, a new Vegapunk was born inside Punk Records, having the minds of all the deceased ones inside it.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the One Piece manga series and has the author's opinion.

One Piece chapter 1125 spoilers: Saint Saturn gets what he deserves as a new Vegapunk is born

According to the One Piece chapter 1125 spoilers, the chapter is titled How To Define Death. The spoilers commenced with a focus back on Egghead Island, as the previous chapter ended with the Straw Hat Pirates sailing towards Elbaf Island. On Egghead Island, the defeated Vice Admirals apologized to Saint Saturn, who was the only Gorosei left behind.

The Vice Admirals requested Saint Saturn to permit them to follow the Straw Hat Pirates. However, Saint Saturn declined their request and stated that whatever happened was what they deserved and the only reason they failed was due to Vegapunk's broadcast.

One Piece chapter 1125 spoilers then shifted to the Authority Room in the Holy Land of Mariejois, where the four Gorosei were present as Garling Figarland entered the room. He was the replacement of Saint Saturn and was appointed as the new Gorosei and the Warrior God of Science and Defense, meaning Saint Saturn was no longer related to the Five Elders.

One Piece chapter 1125 spoilers then shifted back to Egghead Island, where Saturn's body was engulfed in black flames as he begged Imu for his mercy. However, nothing about his fate was decided, and Saturn's body aged until it exploded, and only his skeleton was left behind.

The Vegapunk Satellites (Image via Shueisha)

One Piece chapter 1125 spoilers, still on Egghead Island, saw the Punk Records rising in the sky due to the Cloud Machine. Vegapunk York tried her best to prevent this from happening, but as she was alone now because the Elders had been transported back, she couldn't do anything.

After reaching a certain height, the new entity emerged from the Punk Records that consisted of the dead Vegapunk satellites, i.e., Edison, Shaka, Pythagoras, and Atlas. This new entity, entitled a new Vegapunk in One Piece chapter 1125 spoilers, had the minds of all four Vegapunk satellites inside it.

The last part of One Piece chapter 1125 spoilers saw a focus on the Kamabakka Kingdom, the headquarters of the Revolutionary Army, where Koala summarized Vegapunk's broadcast.

Upon listening to it, Monkey D Dragon stated that they must end the situation as soon as possible. One Piece chapter 1125 spoilers ended with the narrator stating that the war to secure a safe place on Earth (presumably from the flooding) was about to begin. There will be no break next week.

Final thoughts

As previously mentioned, the chapter's spoilers were hyped due to the amount of reveals it featured. Moreover, the way the Cloud Machine gave rise to a new Vegapunk could be what Vegapunk Stella hinted at in chapter 1123, as this technology would be crucial for saving humanity. Could this new Vegapunk be the savior of mankind from the great flooding?

