One Piece's latest spoilers confirm Imu has some level of control over the Gorosei's lives, but now how fans thought

One of the most revelatory aspects of One Piece’s Egghead arc was the myriad of info fans got on the Gorosei, including their names, titles and Yokai forms. Understandably, though, the lattermost point is what most intrigued fans from the arc’s reveals about them, as it cemented the group as fearsome and powerful fighters in their own right.

Part of the reason why One Piece fans became so enamored with these abilities stems from how unique they are relative to the currently established power systems in-series. Likewise, fans have been desperately trying to figure out how they obtained such unique powers and whether or not Imu plays a role in them.

Excitingly, the latest One Piece spoilers for chapter 1125 have shed some light on the subject, confirming that Imu and the Gorosei are linked in some capacity. However, it’s not quite what fans thought, or at least it doesn’t seem to be as fans previously thought based on currently available spoiler information.

One Piece’s latest spoilers see Saint Jaygarcia Saturn killed by Imu in chapter 1125

In the One Piece chapter 1125 spoilers, fans finally see Imu exact revenge on Saint Jaygarcia Saturn for his failure on Egghead Island with respect to Dr. Vegapunk’s message.

That's done by Imu seemingly remotely immolating Saturn’s body, seeing “Black Flames” emit from it and swallow it up. Saturn’s body is also said to get older as this happens before it explodes, and leaves only his skeleton behind.

Previously, fans had thought that the Gorosei were simply corporeal forms of Imu’s Haki, borrowing fractions of his own power and making it theirs as needed. However, the fact that Saturn left behind a skeleton after his death suggests this to not be the case. There’s also the fact that Saint Garling Figarland replaces Saturn as the new Warrior God of Science and Defense, suggesting that all of the other Gorosei are also human as well.

With that in mind, the One Piece spoilers seem to be confirming that the Gorosei are linked to Imu in some way, shape, or form, but not as fans previously thought. Garling’s initiation into the group’s ranks could finally reveal what this connection is, and the process for establishing it if one exists. However, there’s already a logical idea which can be drawn based on how Saturn died.

More likely than not, Imu does share powers with the other Gorosei members, but only in the form of his presumed immortality via the Op-Op Fruit.

One way in which this may be possible is if Imu had the Perpetual Youth Surgery performed on him by an Awakened user. As a Paramecia-type Devil Fruit, the Op-Op’s awakening would allow it to affect both its user (or in this case the surgery’s recipient) and their environment.

If the surgery is viewed as a transfer of ownership for the Devil Fruit, then the above can work from a logical perspective. As the new “owner” of the Op-Op Fruit’s Awakened abilities, which have been reduced simply to granting immortality, Imu may be able to share this immortality with the Gorosei. Spoilers primarily support this via the emphasis on Saturn “getting older” before he ultimately dies, suggesting that his age was frozen in time by Imu somehow or someway.

However, this is all speculative, with only minimal evidence as referenced above serving as the foundation for such a presumption. Nevertheless, this certainly seems to be the answer that fans have been looking for on Imu and the Gorosei for quite some time.

