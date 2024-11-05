10 best anime to watch if you like A Couple of Cuckoos

A Couple of Cuckoos has quickly become a fan-favorite romantic comedy anime after its spring 2022 debut. With its quirky “forced engagement” premise, vibrant animation, and messy high school romance dynamics, A Couple of Cuckoos has captivated viewers seeking sweet and lighthearted romantic comedy.

If you’re hooked on Nagi, Erika, and the tangled relationships of A Couple of Cuckoos, here are ten great anime series to add to your watchlist. They all bring something fresh to the romance table, whether it’s a bizarre love triangle, rivals-to-lovers trope, or just plain unforgettable chemistry between the main couples.

10 best anime for fans of A Couple of Cuckoos

1. Nisekoi: False Love

Trending

Nisekoi (Image via Shaft)

Nisekoi anime thrives on the push-and-pull dynamic between its lead duo — Raku Ichijō and Chitoge Kirisaki. Forced to pretend to date each other to maintain peace between their feuding yakuza families, these two constantly bicker and deny their growing attraction.

With outrageous antics from the supporting cast, plenty of love triangle drama, and an engaging central relationship hidden behind all the denial, Nisekoi captures that same rom-com energy that makes A Couple of Cuckoos an addictive watch.

While Raku and Chitoge fight non-stop, just like Nagi and Erika, viewers know it’s only a matter of time before they realize their true feelings. And getting to that eventual confession scene after episodes of buildup makes it incredibly rewarding. Nisekoi offers a similarly gratifying slow-burn romance for fans.

2. Kaguya-sama: Love is War

Kaguya-sama: Love is War (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Kaguya-sama takes mind games to the next level. Centered on powerhouse student council members Kaguya and Miyuki, who pride themselves on never admitting their feelings first, this series thrives on how far they’ll go to make the other confess.

Cue the elaborate scheming and pride-fueled contests, all while battling obvious mutual attraction. It leads to some stellar comedic moments. Under all the stubbornness and scheming, of course, lies real sentiment as this “war” pushes the pair to understand each other better.

Much like A Couple of Cuckoos’ combo of laugh-out-loud comedy and heartwarming connection, the amusing antics of Kaguya-sama give way to resonance between two endearing characters. Fans are sure to be hooked on the ever-shifting dynamics.

3. Rent-A-Girlfriend

Rent-A-Girlfriend (Image via TMS Entertainment)

For those who enjoyed Cuckoos’ “fake” engagement premise, Rent-A-Girlfriend offers a similar experience. When Kazuya, who feels lonely and heartbroken, starts paying to rent a girlfriend named Chizuru, their “business” relationship soon gets complicated by real feelings, leading to similar dynamics as Nagi and Erika.

Much like A Couple of Cuckoos, the enjoyment of Rent-A-Girlfriend comes from Kazuya and Chizuru constantly bickering and denying what’s brewing under the surface. Miscommunication and frustration reach new highs here. But it only makes the eventual payoff more rewarding, with plenty of humorous misunderstandings keeping this fake romance engaging through it all.

4. My Dress-Up Darling

My Dress-Up Darling (Image via CloverWorks)

For another anime centering on an unlikely high school relationship that strikes all the right chords, don’t miss My Dress-Up Darling. This time featuring cosplay fanatic Wakana and popular girl Marin, it starts off rocky before blossoming into a warm friendship that hints at romance.

With stunning visuals and the joy of young love, My Dress-Up Darling evokes the uplifting moments of Nagi and Erika’s relationship in Cuckoos. While it focuses on a naturally developing romance, the cute awkwardness and mutual support in the anime mirror some of A Couple of Cuckoos’ best qualities.

Watching the characters open up to each other creates plenty of heartwarming moments among the usual playful banter and cosplay fun. Fans are sure to fall for this good-natured series and its golden chemistry.

5. The Quintessential Quintuplets

The Quintessential Quintuplets (Image via Tezuka Productions)

Harem anime The Quintessential Quintuplets takes the tangled relationship dynamics of A Couple of Cuckoos to the next level by introducing five sisters, each with distinct personalities, who gradually develop feelings for their tutor, Futaro.

With many contrasting motives in the mix, this show offers no shortage of humor, feel-good moments, and romantic tension as bonds keep shifting. Quintuplets never loses sight of endearing characterization and resonance, even when ratcheting up the melodrama.

There is real sentiment earned beneath all the comedic misunderstandings and competing crushes here. So, those who like getting emotionally invested in multiple characters while still enjoying some silly antics should check this one out.

6. Toradora!

Toradora! (Image via J.C. Staff)

For many anime fans, Toradora! represents the pinnacle of romantic comedy storytelling, making it a must-watch for fans of stand-out titles like A Couple of Cuckoos. This sharp, hilarious, and captivating slow-burn friends-to-lovers tale has almost unrivaled resonance.

Following the fierce "palm-top tiger" Taiga and kind-hearted Ryuji, who decide to help each other pursue their respective crushes, the writing and animation make them feel vividly real.

Viewers get wholly invested in these complex, lovable characters that pay off tenfold through the perfectly paced development of their rapport, covering the full emotional spectrum from laugh-out-loud comedy to tear-jerking drama. It’s the total package.

7. Masamune-kun’s Revenge

Masamune-kun’s Revenge (Image via Silver Link)

Masamune-kun’s Revenge also thrives on a similarly amusing dynamic to A Couple of Cuckoos, where the leading guy aims to get closer to a girl to ultimately reject her but finds himself falling for her instead.

When Masamune, who used to be an overweight child, tries to make Aki fall for him as payback for her past rejection, what starts as a petty plan soon backfires on his own heart.

Much like A Couple of Cuckoos’ lead couple, Masamune and Aki constantly keep each other on their toes with topsy-turvy power dynamics and hidden mutual fondness underneath all the drama. This revenge plot offers a delightful twist for those who enjoy arrogant characters facing comeuppance for love.

8. Horimiya

Horimiya (Image via CloverWorks)

For a more grounded take on an unexpected high school couple that tugs at all the right heartstrings, don’t skip Horimiya. When the popular Kyoko crosses paths with the reserved classmate Izumi, the seemingly mismatched pair soon realize they share an easy, comfortable chemistry that defies their outward personas.

Without all the convoluted schemes or unusual premises driving the action, this show winningly captures how the simplest everyday interactions can nurture intimacy. Watching Kyoko and Izumi open up to each other and move from strangers to friends to more throbs with natural sweetness. Captivating while beautifully low-key, it shares A Couple of Cuckoos’ warmth and honesty at its foundation.

9. Love and Lies

Love and Lies (Image via Liden Films)

For another unique romantic scenario that adds a fascinating twist, check out Love and Lies. In a society where computers dictate everyone’s ideal marriage partner for optimal child-rearing, young Yukari Nejima unexpectedly finds himself in a conflict between assigned matches and true love.

This striking setup lends itself to all kinds of thought-provoking ideas as societal duties and human desires clash. While darker and more somber than the breezy A Couple of Cuckoos, this anime still centers the budding intimacy between Yukari and Misaki with nuance and care.

As they navigate their complex relationship and feelings, the ways obligation and emotion tangle together prove quite gripping. The rich inner turmoil of its leads recalls some of the heaviness underlying A Couple of Cuckoos’ lighter tone.

10. Engaged to the Unidentified

Engaged to the Unidentified (Image via Doga Kobo)

When teenage Kobeni finds out she’s betrothed to a boy named Hakuya, she moves in with him and his eccentric family, soon discovering they have supernatural secrets. These ingredients make for a weirdly wonderful ride.

Much like A Couple of Cuckoos’ central duo, Kobeni and Hakuya don’t initially know what to make of each other or this arrangement. However, they soon find themselves growing closer through laughter and support.

Blending paranormal hijinks with sweet character moments, Engaged to the Unidentified anime makes the most of its outrageous concept to deliver sincere emotions as well. It’s delightfully offbeat.

Conclusion

With their messy relationship dynamics, quirky scenarios, and humor embedded in resonant stories of young love, these romantic comedy series should readily appeal to A Couple of Cuckoos' devotees. They each capture a unique spirit of fun held together by compassionate core relationships.

Anime fans who can’t get enough of Nagi and Erika’s unfinished story should find plenty to enjoy in these entertaining, uplifting, and captivating titles. They offer more chances to fall for that intoxicating push-and-pull of will-they-won’t-they tension mixed with earnest connection.

So check out all the chaotic chemistry, endearing bonds, and laughs on the road to love in these similar anime series!

Related Links:-

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback