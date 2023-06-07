Nisekoi: False Love manga returns with a bonus content set 10 years after the original story

Naoshi Komi’s magnum opus, Nisekoi: False Love, is announced to return with a bonus epilogue set after 10 years of the main story. The official publisher of the series, Shueisha, revealed on its official Twitter handle that the series will receive a new bunkobon reprint (paperback format) of the 14 volumes, with the last two being the novelization of the manga.

The first two updated bunko volumes of Nisekoi: False Love will be released on June 16, 2023, with the remaining volumes following on the 18th of each month. Each reprint volume will comprise newly drawn cover art from the author.

Nisekoi: False Love manga likely to give the most anticipated ending to the series

With teasing the bonus content set after 10 years of the main plot, Nisekoi: False Love manga has put the devoted fanbase on the edge of their seats. What comes next in the series is yet to be revealed. However, it is being speculated among fans that the series will presumably cover the events that transpired before the time skip.

The original ending of the series saw Raku and Chitoge get married and had a son named Haku. While a good portion of the fanbase was satisfied with the ending, the rest had a mixed reaction wondering if the story was rushed.

It is expected that with the return, the series might finally impart a fitting end to the storyline. However, fans must wait until it is made public as the specifics of the additional material are yet unknown.

About the manga

This new Bunko Version will add an epilogue set 10 years after the main story



Naoshi Komi first published the one-shot in Shueisha’s Jump Next! magazine. Later, it was serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump on November 26, 2016, and ended its run in August 2016. The collected chapters were compiled into 25 tankobon volumes.

Viz Media released the Nisekoi: False Love in its digital magazine after obtaining the rights for its English distribution. The official synopsis of the series by the publisher reads as:

"It’s hate at first sight—or rather a knee to the head at first sight —when Raku Ichijo meets Chitoge Kirisaki! Unfortunately, Raku’s gangster father arranges a false love match between Raku and their rival gang leader’s daughter, who just so happens to be Chitoge! Raku’s searching for his childhood sweetheart from ten years ago, however, with a pendant around his neck as a memento...but he can't even remember the girl’s name or face!"

More details about Nisekoi: False Love manga’s bonus content will be revealed soon by Shueisha. Be sure to keep up with all anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

