Kaguya-sama: Love is War season 4: Tentative release date, what to expect, plot, cast, and more

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War season 4 hasn't been officially confirmed by either the production house or the key individuals involved in the anime. However, fans can take solace in the fact that the fourth season will indeed be in the works, primarily because there is ample source material available to extend the series beyond season 4.

Following the latest installment, “Kaguya-sama: Love Is War - The First Kiss That Never,” fans are growing increasingly impatient, eagerly anticipating what lies ahead for Kaguya and Miyuki now that they have finally become a couple, a development that fans have longed for.

The excitement surrounding the wait for Kaguya-sama: Love is War season 4 is palpable, and the desire to witness the beloved characters on the screens again intensifies with each passing day.

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War season 4 might likely release in the Winter of 2024

Expand Tweet

Initially, it was expected that the fourth season’s arrival would be in 2023. However, with the anime film adaptation releasing in December 2022, it left no room for the fourth installment to be released the following year.

As of now, Kaguya-sama: Love is War season 4 is expected to be released in the Spring of 2024, with the best guess being in the month of June, in alignment with the last two season’s release pattern.

The latest film, canon to the original series, covered the remaining The First Kiss Never Ends Arc. Given the arc is shorter, with 9 chapters from 142 to 151, for obvious reasons, the anime didn’t rush it during the third season, which could have missed some of the pivotal aspects in the storyline, making it feel rushed.

Kaguya-sama: Love is War season 4 will likely pick up from the 15th volume, kicking off the New Game Arc. The fourth installment will commence with a throwback, revisiting past events, and will include brief narratives or episodes detailing what each character was up to during the winter break.

Plot summary:

Expand Tweet

Here’s how the official website of Kaguya-sama: Love is War describes the plot of the series:

Shuchiin Academy—an elite school where the most gifted students flock to. It is also where its Student Council brought together Vice President Kaguya Shinomiya and President Miyuki Shirogane. While everyone expected a speedy courtship and agreed that the two geniuses would make the perfect couple, the pair, it seems, have too much pride to confess their true feelings for one another!

It continues:

By what means shall I make the other confess?' The two remain fully committed in devising a highly cerebral strategy in this cunning war of love... Will they take their relationship to the next level by the final day of the Shuchiin Academy's culture festival!? The love pattern of the two will start to move greatly!?

Expected cast members:

Expand Tweet

Since there has been no change in the cast line-up till now, it can be expected that all the previous VAs will be reprising their respective roles in Kaguya-sama: Love is War. Here is the list of all main characters and their voice cast in the anime:

Kaguya Shinomiya - Aoi Koga

Miyuki Shirogane - Makoto Furukawa

Chika Fujiwara - Konomi Kohara

Nagisa Kashiwagi - Momo Asakura

Yū Ishigami - Ryōta Suzuki

Kei Shirogane - Sayumi Suzushiro

Tsubasa Tanuma - Taku Yashiro

Ai Hayasaka - Yumiri Hanamori

Stay tuned for the official updates on Kaguya-sama: Love is War season 4, including the confirmed release date, additional cast members, trailer, theme songs, and more.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.