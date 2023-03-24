Fire Force season 3: Expected release window, production status, and more

Fire Force is a well-known shonen anime and manga series known for its character designs and fight scenes. The series' manga has finished, and two seasons of its anime have been produced so far. Despite the series getting a good reception, the team has not given its fanbase much information regarding the upcoming season's release.

Although Fire Force season 3 was confirmed by the official Twitter account of the series on May 16, 2022, the fanbase is yet to receive an update about its production progress.

Disclaimer: The release window is speculative since the series has not provided any updates. We urge the fanbase to wait until official sources confirm the information.

Fire Force Season 3: Expected release window

First and foremost, we know that season 3 will definitely be airing at some point. However, the release window has not been confirmed by official sources.

The first two seasons came out in July 2019 and July 2020. 2021 went by without any updates, and the third season was finally confirmed on Twitter in 2022. Fans speculated that the third season would air by early 2023, but that seems unlikely due to one primary reason.

Company 8 from the series (Image via David Productions)

We know that David Productions was responsible for the animation of the first two seasons. While the third season could air this year, the studio will be working on Undead Unluck, which will debut this year.

Two scenarios can arise from this situation. First, fans could expect the third season to be animated by a different studio and expect it to be on air by the end of 2023. The second scenario would be that David Productions animates the series, but it could be released sometime in July 2024.

Since the series released the anime adaptations in the summer, it is highly likely that Fire Force will continue this trend. If fans wish to revisit the series, the first two seasons are available on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

Fire Force Season 3: Possibility of changing studios

MOVED TO @HOLLOWROSARIO @movedrosario David Productions is doing a beautiful job adapting Fire Force David Productions is doing a beautiful job adapting Fire Force https://t.co/oe5o4HCXH8

A change in the studio might not be the best move since David Productions has done a phenomenal job in adapting the series. However, if Fire Force prioritizes the release of season 3, there is a likelihood that another studio is currently working on it.

Fans believe that the upcoming season could be produced by studios like Studio Pierrot (animated Naruto), Studio Trigger (animated Kill La Kill), Wit Studio (one of the two studios that animated Spy x Family), and Bones (animated My Hero Academia).

While these animation studios will undoubtedly do a good job, we hope Fire Force retains David Productions for the upcoming season.

Which chapter will season 3 start with?

About 20 volumes worth of content has been covered so far. Fans can pick up chapter 175 if they wish to read the manga before the upcoming season starts. The manga has completed its course with the release of chapter 304. Fans can also expect season 4 to be worked on after the third season is completed.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes