Fire Force season 3: Expected release date, where to watch, and more

Fire Force is one of the most popular shonen anime and manga series that has completed airing two seasons so far. During the first half of this year, there were a ton of rumors surrounding the third season being in production.

On May 16, 2022, it was announced that the third season was in production. Since then, fans have been scouring the internet for more information regarding the series, but the official team hasn’t provided the anime community with any further information.

That being said, based on the announcement and release dates of the previous two seasons, one can speculate the expected release date of Fire Force season 3 with a considerable degree of accuracy.

Let’s take a look at the expected release date for the series along the possible streaming platform/s that will stream this series.

Disclaimer: Official release dates for Fire Force season 3 haven’t been released so far, and therefore, the article is speculative in nature.

Fire Force season 3 expected release window

We believe that Fire Force season 3 will be released sometime in December 2022, or January 2023. Let’s understand why we arrived at this conclusion.

If we take a look at the first season’s announcement, it was done sometime in November 2018. The first season made its debut sometime in July 2019. The second season’s announcement was done in December 2019, and the first episode of the second season aired sometime in July 2020.

If we take a look at the time taken for the series to be aired after the official announcement, it’s about seven or eight months. Since the official announcement of the third season was made in May 2022, fans can expect the series to be released sometime in December 2022, or January 2023.

The delay in the official announcement of the third season was most likely due to the fact that David Productions had a busy schedule as they had to work on titles such as Cells At Work!! and Strike Witches: Road To Berlin.

Streaming platform

While it hasn’t been confirmed, it is highly likely that Fire Force season 3 will stream on Crunchyroll. Not only is it one of the biggest anime streaming platforms, but the first and second seasons were also available on the aforementioned platform.

It used to be available on Funimation as well, but Crunchyroll and Funimation have now merged.

Which manga chapter should one start reading ahead of the Fire Force season 3?

Both season 1 and season 2 combined, about 20 volumes have been adapted so far. Fans can start reading from chapter 175 if they have completed both of the earlier seasons.

The manga series recently completed its run with the publishing of chapter 304. There is more than enough source material for the third season to utilize. Fans anticipate that a short fourth season could also be in the picture.

Plot of the series

A phenomenon called Spontaneous Human Combustion has been ruining humanity by turning people into Infernals- violent flame bursting beings. These are the first generation cases, and those belonging to the second and third generation are gifted with pyrokinetic abilities.

These people were recruited to a special task force called Fire Force. Shinra, a young pyrokinetic decides to be humanity’s savior by extinguishing the flames of fear. However, things aren’t as simple as he thought they were and attempts to uncover the truth behind certain anomalies existing in the organization.

