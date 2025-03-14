Konosuba season 3 receives a sequel 

On March 14, 2025, Konosuba's official X account announced a new sequel, following Konosuba season 3, through a teaser video. The announcement was made after the theatrical airing of the Bonus Stage special episodes. More information about this sequel will be released in the upcoming months.

Konosuba season 3 sequel is based on a light novel series of the same name, written by Natsume Akatsuki and illustrated by Kurone Mishima. The light novel serialized for almost 7 years, comprised 17 volumes (both in English and Japanese). The light novel series has also received numerous manga and anime adaptations.

A sequel following Konosuba season 3 announced

The teaser video for the sequel following Konosuba season 3 didn't include anything specific, like the name or format of the fourth sequel. The teaser video just announced a new sequel, confirming that it was already in production.

The fourth sequel was announced at the end of the theatrical airing of the Bonus Stage OVA series. The OVA series aired in Japanese cinemas on March 13, 2025. All two episodes of this original video anime were aired collectively and will be released on DVD on April 25, 2025.

The Konosuba season 3 Bonus Stage OVA series featured the main voice casting as Aqua voiced by Sora Amamiya (Chizuru from Rent-a-Girlfriend), Satou Kazuma by Jun Fukushima (Clothes from Undead Unluck), Megumi by Rie Takahashi (Emilia from Re:ZERO), Darkness by Ai Kayano (Slyphy from Mushoku Tensei), and Wiz by Yui Horie (Minori from Toradora).

The staff members for this OVA series include Yuujirou Abe (episode director of 91 Days) and Takaomi Nagasaki (storyboard director of Gleipner) as the directors, Kouichi Kikuta (key animator of Harukana Receive) as the character designer, Masato Kouda (music composer of Asobi Asobase) as the music composer, and Saori Yoshida (color designer of Run With The Wind) as the color designer.

Konosuba season 3 summary

Kazuma and Darkness as seen in the anime (Image via Drive)

The anime sequel continued the shenanigans of Kazume and his party as they completed eerie quests to fulfill their everyday needs. However, a key detail of this sequel was the arranged marriage of Darkness with Alderp Barnes Alexei, a noble. The purpose of this rushed marriage was because Darkness' father was on his deathbed.

As expected, Darkness' friends couldn't let go of their friends in such alarming times. So, Kazuma, Aqua, and Megumi entered the marriage's podium and saved Darkness. Ironically, the reason behind Darkness' marriage, her father nearing death, was also because of the curse, which Aqua easily exorcised. Afterward, Darkness returned to the party as the adventures continued.

