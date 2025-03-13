New Crayon Shin-chan movie announces October 2025 Indian release

On Thursday, March 13, 2025, it was reported that PVR INOX Pictures will release the new Shin-chan movie, "Crayon Shin-chan the Movie: Super Magnificent! Scorching Kasukabe Dancers," in India in October 2025 during Diwali season. The movie is set to be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Japanese with English subtitles

Following the initial announcement for the new Shin-Chan movie in December 2024, the staff announced its official release date in February 2025. While the movie is set to premiere in August 2025 in Japanese theaters, fans wanted to know when it would premiere in India. Fortunately, fans finally have a release window for the same.

New Crayon Shin-chan movie set to release in regional languages in India

As revealed by Deadline, TV Asahi's Shin-Chan franchise is set to release two films in India in 2025. Crayon Shin-chan the Movie: Our Dinosaur Diary will be released on May 5, 2025, in India through multiplex operator PVR INOX Pictures.

Following that, the franchise's 33rd movie, Crayon Shin-chan the Movie: Super Magnificent! Scorching Kasukabe Dancers will debut in India during Diwali in October 2025. Deadline lists the film's English title as "Shin-chan The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers." The film will be available to watch in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Japanese with English subtitles.

Shin-Chan and the Kasukabe Defense Force as seen in the anime (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

As per Maiko Sumida, Head of Animation Sales & Development at TV Asahi, the staff always wanted to release a Shin-Chan movie in Indian theaters.

“2025 is likely to become a major milestone for our Shin Chan team. It has been our long-standing dream to release Shin Chan the movie in theatres in India, the movie superpower.” - Maiko Sumida

Fortunately for them, their wishes are set to come true as they are set to release a pair of movies. Crayon Shin-chan the Movie: Super Magnificent! Scorching Kasukabe Dancers will be the franchise's first dance entertainment movie and will see Shinnosuke and the Kasukabe Defense Force members dance in the film.

While Shin-Chan is a Japanese anime, the series has been part of Indian television for a really long time. The franchise was first launched in India in 2006 and aired daily on Hungama TV. Later, it switched to Sony Pictures Networks India-owned Sony Yay! in May 2024.

The television network has already conducted a month-long run of Shin-Chan movies from December 2024 to January 2025.

