PVR confirms Haikyuu Final movie's Indian release

On May 8, 2024, PVR INOX Pictures confirmed that they would be bringing Haikyuu Final Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump to India. The anime previously confirmed that the film would be released worldwide in May and June 2024, and fans in India now await an announcement about the exact release date.

Haikyuu Final Movie is a two-part film that will serve as the series's finale. The finale's first part Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump was released in February 2024 in Japan. The movie adapted the match between Karasuno High and Nekoma High at the Nationals.

PVR Pictures confirms Haikyuu Final Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump release in India

On Wednesday, May 8, 2024, the official X (formerly Twitter) accounts of Haikyuu and PVR INOX Pictures confirmed that PVR Pictures would be bringing the Haikyuu Final Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump to India.

Neither account announced the exact release date for the movie in the country. However, the official X account of Haikyuu previously revealed that the film will be released in India in May. Hence, fans can expect to learn the exact release date for the movie from PVR Pictures soon.

Surprisingly, India is the only country among the listed nations that has yet to receive a release date. Indonesia and Thailand, on the other hand, will release the title on May 29 and 30, respectively. Thus, Haikyuu!! fans in India can expect the film to be released around the same time in their local PVR theaters.

How fans reacted to the announcement

Haikyuu!! fans were left overjoyed upon seeing the announcement and they took to social media to express their excitement about watching their favorite anime on the big screen soon. They also began looking forward to the distribution company announcing the release date for the movie in India.

"Just waiting for the dates," one fan eagerly said.

"Please all states. i really wanna watch it in big screen," another fan added.

Kenma and Hinata as seen in the Haikyuu Final movie (Image via Production I.G)

However, some fans had much bigger concerns about the movie's release. PVR Pictures is available in only Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and a few other cities in India, hence there is a huge chance that the film will not be released in other cities and states across the nation. Therefore, fans also requested PVR Pictures to make the film available in all states.

"What about nepal!!" asked another.

Upon seeing the same announcement being made by Haikyuu's official English X account, many fans from other countries like South Africa and Nepal wondered about the film's possible release in their respective countries. However, those fans will have to wait until the anime makes an announcement about the same.

