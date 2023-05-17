How to attend the Makoto Shinkai film festival in India: A complete guide

PVR Pictures has announced the highly anticipated Makoto Shinkai Film Festival, a collaborative effort with the Japanese Film Festival India, The Japan Foundation, and CoMix Wave Films. Starting May 19, 2023, the festival will showcase renowned anime films like Children Who Chase Lost Voices, Weathering With You, and Suzume.

For Indian anime fans, 2023 appears to have been a pretty fortunate year. They have had the opportunity to watch a fantastic lineup of anime titles, including highly anticipated ones like Suzume and Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village on the big screen.

Now, PVR Pictures has delivered this exciting news of orchestrating a Makoto Shinkai film festival nationwide, presenting fans with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to immerse themselves in the magical world of anime.

PVR Pictures to organize the Makoto Shinkai film festival in India showcasing masterpieces like 5 Centimeters Per Second, Your Name, and more

Your Name. tells the story of two teenagers who share a profound, magical connection upon discovering that they are swapping…

PVR Pictures is bringing the highly anticipated Makoto Shinkai film festival to India and Your Name is set to be the opening film of the festival. This exciting event provides cinema-goers with the opportunity to witness the extraordinary storytelling and visually stunning animation of Makoto Shinkai on the grand screens of PVR.

The films will be presented in their original Japanese audio with English subtitles, ensuring an authentic cinematic experience for fans. PVR Pictures made the big announcement on May 16 through their Twitter handle, accompanied by a trailer.

However, the schedule and location list for the screenings have not yet been released. Fans can check online on May 18 to search for PVR Cinemas and select their city to find show timings and locations. It is expected that by May 18, PVR will announce the complete schedule, as well as the detailed location list for the screening of the selected Shinkai films:

The screening lineup includes the following titles:

Children Who Chase Lost Voices

5 Centimeters Per Second

Your Name

Weathering With You

Suzume

The significance of the Makoto Shinkai film festival

YΞΞZUS.ΞTH @Mishaelage Makoto Shinkai is the best anime movie director, these are timeless Masterpieces Makoto Shinkai is the best anime movie director, these are timeless Masterpieces https://t.co/Dl8xVTP5yB

The Film Festival aims to celebrate the beauty of storytelling through animation and unique narratives of Makoto Shinkai's films. His films stand out among other animated titles because of their mesmerizing visuals and narrative that connect with the audience. Each film offers a distinct and captivating journey, exploring themes of love, loss, and the human spirit in extraordinary ways.

This festival holds a special significance as it is a collaborative effort between PVR Pictures, the Japanese Film Festival India, The Japan Foundation, and CoMix Wave Films. It exemplifies the growing cultural exchange between India and Japan, highlighting the mutual appreciation for art and storytelling through the medium of cinema.

By bringing Makoto Shinkai's films to Indian audiences, the film festival is not only serving existing fans, but also introducing a broader audience to the captivating world of anime. The timing of the Makoto Shinkai film festival is specifically perfect, following the remarkable success of Suzume, which released in India on April 21.

Thus, for fans who missed out last time, PVR once again brings the opportunity to experience Suzume as well as, other Shinkai films on the big screen. With the organization of this film festival, PVR Pictures aims to provide anime enthusiasts in India with a truly unique and immersive cinematic experience, while also opening doors for more culturally diverse opportunities in the future.

