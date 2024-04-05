Haikyu!!'s main canon romance still shocks everyone

Given how Haikyu!! manga series is predominantly a sports manga, fans never expected to see any of its ships come to reality. Nevertheless, manga creator Haruichi Furudate shocked his fans by canonizing one of the most improbable ships in the series.

Since the start of the manga, Ryunosuke Tanaka has been shown to have a crush on his senior and Karasuno High Volleyball team's manager, Kiyoko Shimizu. However, given the relationship between the two characters, fans never expected the two characters to become a couple. However, manga creator Haruichi Furudate managed to shock his fans regarding the same.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Haikyu!! manga.

Why Tanaka and Shimizu's relationship shocks Haikyu!! fans

Shimizu, Nishinoya, and Tanaka as seen in the anime (Image via Production I.G)

Ryunosuke Tanaka had a crush on his senior Kiyoko Shimizu for as long as fans could remember. However, evidently, due to their interactions, it never seemed like the manga hinted at the two becoming a couple in the future.

It was only after Karasuno High's defeat against Kamemodai High in the Nationals that the manga gave fans the first sign of a possible relationship between Tanaka and Shimizu. Shockingly, that was also the last sign the manga gave to its readers as the next time fans saw the two characters, they were married to each other.

Shimizu and Tanaka as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Given the lack of romantic development between the two characters, fans found it difficult to believe that Tanaka had succeeded in establishing a deeper relationship with his long-time crush.

However, there is also another reason behind fans' shock. While Tanaka had a crush on Shimizu, fans believed that he had a much bigger chance to get into a relationship with his childhood friend Kanoka Amanai. This is because, unlike Kiyoko Shimizu who seemed indifferent to Tanaka, Kanoka Amanai had a crush on Tanaka.

Kanoka Amanai as seen in the anime (Image via Shueisha)

As a child, Kanoka felt very insecure about her height. This is because her classmates bullied her for the same. That's when her neighbor and friend Ryunosuke Tanaka came to her rescue and chased away her bullies, asking her to stand up for herself.

These interactions further developed Kanoka's personality, allowing her to gain some confidence. Most importantly, she was no longer insecure about her height and stopped slouching to conceal the same. Given that Tanaka was the person responsible for her growth, she developed a crush on him. This was evident from the way she blushed and stuttered in his presence.

Shimizu and Tanaka as seen in Haikyu!! manga (Image via Shueisha)

Therefore, fans thought Tanaka was bound to end up with Kanoka Amanai. Surprisingly, that wasn't the case as Tanaka only had eyes for his crush Kiyoko Shimizu.

Nevertheless, Shimizu and Tanaka's relationship was also improbable due to their circumstances. Shimizu was a year older than Tanaka. While such differences aren't significant in real life, they do make a difference when it comes to romance scenarios in school.

Thus, the mere fact that Shimizu was Tanaka's senior discredited him as a love interest in Haikyu!!. However, manga creator Haruichi Furudate decided to have the two end up together at the end of the manga.

