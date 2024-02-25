Haikyuu!!: Does Shoyo Hinata ever become an Ace? His volleyball career, explained

Haikyuu!! is a series that has a lot of fascinating character arcs, and very few are as prominent as Shoyo Hinata's. In addition to being the story's protagonist, he has also grown the most since, while not exactly in the traditional sense, he went from being a zero to a hero.

Hinata, throughout the Haikyuu!! series, wanted to become the Ace of the Karasuno High volleyball team. The Ace is usually represented as the best player in the team, no matter the position they are in, and Hinata always wanted to prove his worth as a player in that role, although his story in the series doesn't go in that direction.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Haikyuu!! series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Explaining if Shoyo Hinata ever becomes the Ace of Karasuno High in the Haikyuu!! series

Shoyo Hinata started in the Haikyuu!! series as a person who wanted to triumph as a volleyball player despite being fairly short but didn't have a team to play in. However, he trained hard and eventually joined the Karasuno High team, thus kickstarting his journey throughout the series to become the best player in that side, also known as the Ace in the sport.

Despite his many efforts throughout the manga, Hinata never manages to become the Ace of the team. It is the main focus of the series since Shoyo has to deal with a lot of obstacles, such as finding his feet in his position, dealing with his height problems and lack of experience in the sport, and also trying to build solid relationships and chemistry with his teammates, particularly with Tobio Kageyama.

Hinata does become a useful and competent player in the manga, especially in the final portion of the story, but that comes after a lot of challenges and obstacles, including his self-esteem issues. That is part of what has made his journey so compelling to audiences all over the world, and it is one of the most notorious character arcs in the entire franchise.

The themes in the story

The Karasuno High team (Image via Production I.G.)

One of the most prominent elements in the Haikyuu!! series are the character relationships and the inner conflicts that a lot of people in the cast are dealing with. Just like it happened with Shoyo Hinata and his growth as a player throughout the series, there is also Tobio Kageyama dealing with his ability to play with other people and accepting that he can't do everything on his own.

There are also a lot of other characters that have prominent roles as the series progresses, with the likes of Asahi and Takana having their own journeys as well. All of this connects with the development Karasuno High goes through in the manga, going from a team that was struggling to compete to one that can give the best sides in their area a run for their money.

Final thoughts

Shoyo Hinata never becomes the Ace of the Karasuno High team throughout the entirety of the Haikyuu!! series. While he does improve greatly as a player in the manga, learning to deal with his insecurities, Hinata never achieves his goal of being the best player on the team.