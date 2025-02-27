New Crayon Shin-chan movie unveils August 2025 premiere with teaser visual and trailer

On Thursday, February 27, 2025, the official staff of Crayon Shin-chan the Movie: Super Magnificient! Scorching Kasukabe Dancers announced that the film will premiere on Friday, August 8, 2025, in Japanese theaters. This announcement was made with a teaser visual and trailer.

In December 2024, the staff members of the Crayon Shin-chan anime announced that the franchise's 32nd movie was in the works. The movie did not reveal much except for its Summer 2025 release, its setting in India, and that it was going to focus on Bo-chan.

Crayon Shin-chan movie reveals new teaser and trailer set in India

This announcement was made with a teaser visual and trailer. In the teaser visual, one can see Tooru Kazama, Nene Sakurada, Shinnosuke Nohara, Masao Sato, Shiro, and Bo-chan wearing traditional Indian kurtas of the same colors as their normal outfits. The only exception is Shiro, who is shown wearing a purple kurta.

Bo-chan as seen in the Crayon Shin-chan movie (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

The visual depicts a passage in India where Bo-chan can be seen with a fearless smile sitting on a balcony in the background while the rest can be seen striking a dance pose. Surprisingly, Bo-chan does not seem like his usual self as he has a tissue paper stuck in his right nostril, and his hair is shaped like devil horns.

As for the teaser trailer, it depicts Shin-chan and his friends travelling to India. Soon after they reach their destination, they learn about an entertainment festival that takes place in the state every year. The Kasukabe Defense Group seemed especially interested in the festival as they wanted to dance with everyone.

Shin-chan seemingly has a different goal as he wanted to eat curry with one of the dancers. The trailer also shows Shin-chan mistaking "chapati," a bread originating from India, with "kabaddi," the traditional game from South Asia.

Soon after, the trailer reveals the conflict in the movie. Shin-chan and Bo-chan are set to discover a mysterious nose-shaped ornament. Apparently, using the paper emerging from the ornament was known for causing disasters. Unfortunately, Bo-chan does just that as he uses it to block his runny nose.

Kazama, Shinnosuke, and Nene as seen in the Crayon Shin-chan movie (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

Soon after, Bo-chan's personality takes a wild turn, and he takes on an antagonist position in the movie. The movie will see Shin-chan and his friends singing and dancing to save the world and return their friend to normalcy. There are also set to be several supporting characters, but the anime has yet to reveal their roles in the movie.

