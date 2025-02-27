Los Angeles Lakers x One Piece Game Night Collab announces new Luffy animation, visual, and more

On Tuesday, February 25, 2025, the Los Angeles Lakers announced that their One Piece Game Night Collab on February 28 will feature a new Monkey D. Luffy animation. This announcement was made with a new visual featuring all 10 members of the Straw Hat Pirates clad in Lakers uniform playing basketball.

The Los Angeles Lakers x One Piece collab was first announced in December 2024 with a visual of Monkey D. Luffy performing a slam dunk while wearing a Lakers uniform. With the game night finally approaching, the LA Lakers have announced what fans can expect to see during their LA Clippers game night.

Los Angeles Lakers x One Piece Game Night Collab set to feature new merchandise, photo booth, and more

Monkey D. Luffy as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

On February 25, 2025, the Los Angeles Lakers unveiled that their One Piece Game Night event on Friday, February 28, 2025, during their match against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena will feature a new animation of One Piece protagonist Monkey D. Luffy playing basketball on the court.

This announcement was made with a new collaboration visual on the official X account of the Los Angeles Lakers. The special visual features all ten members of the Straw Hat Pirates, namely Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Usopp, Sanji, Chopper, Nico Robin, Franky, Brook, and Jinbe. The 10 pirates can be seen wearing the Los Angeles Lakers uniform and playing basketball.

The image caption on X reads:

"Friday night: ’The Straw Hat Pirates' will be coming to LA in the Purple & Gold."

The basketball team also announced that the fans in attendance will receive a special LA Lakers x One Piece T-shirt and a poster. The T-shirt will feature an image of Monkey D. Luffy performing a slam dunk, and the poster will feature the same Straw Hat Pirates visual revealed in the announcement.

Special collab T-shirt to be distributed on game night (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Fans in attendance will also have the chance to take pictures at the One Piece Bounty Rush photo booth on the main concourse inside the Crypto.com Arena. Lastly, some lucky fans will be selected to compete in a special game on-court for special prices.

Following the special game night with the Los Angeles Lakers, the anime is set to head to Fenway Park for another collaboration with the Baseball team, Boston Red Sox. This collaboration will take place on Saturday, May 3, 2025.

