The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy manga ends with latest chapter

Wednesday, February 26, 2025 saw the April issue of Kadokawa’s Monthly Shonen Ace magazine release The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy manga’s final chapter. The manga series by illustrator Asuka Keigen was the manga adaptation of author Yu Shimizu’s original light novel series of the same name, which is illustrated by Asagi Tosaka.

The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy manga’s tenth and presumably final volume will be officially published in Japan on Monday, March 24, 2025. As of this article’s writing, this presumed final compilation volume has no English release date. However, the manga has been previously released in English, suggesting that this final volume will eventually be translated.

The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy manga ends after five-plus year run

Unfortunately, information on the exact chapter which The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy manga ended on is difficult to find. This difficulty in part lies in the fact that Kadokawa offers no MANGA Plus-like equivalent for recent release information on the series. As a result, this makes it much more difficult to find concrete information on the exact chapter numbers which the series will end on.

However, based on previous volumes and the chapters they had, the series is seemingly ending at a chapter count of roughly 50. This number also makes sense given the series’ monthly release cadence, with breaks accounting for a difference in how long the manga’s run was and how many issues were released. Likewise, this number pairs well with the series’ roughly 5-plus year serialization run.

In addition to The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy manga adaptation, the series was also adapted into a television anime. The first season premiered in October 2023 in Japan on television, after streaming early on the ABEMA service in September 2023. HIDIVE streamed the series internationally as it aired, and also streamed an English dub. Yen Press publishes the manga adaptation in English, and describes its story:

“The manga adaptation of the light novel series soon to be an anime! One thousand years ago, Leonis Death Magnus, undead sorcerer and the greatest of the Dark Lords, entered magical stasis during a climactic battle. When he awakens, he finds a beautiful silver-haired young woman named Riselia standing before him. More shockingly, Leonis has been transformed into a ten-year-old boy! Now he'll have to adapt to this strange era and deal with the twisted monsters called Voids—all while keeping his true powers a secret from his lovely new guardian.”

The first volume of the original light novel series was published in May 2019, with this original version of the story still ongoing today. The light novel is published by Kadokawa under their MF Bunko J imprint. The light novel series has been collected into 16 volumes, 12 of which are currently available or planned for release in English.

