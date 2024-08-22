"Monthly Fanfiction Manga Boruto" - Fans of the sequel series scramble to defend it after latest comparison to other new-gen art

The second installment of the Boruto franchise, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, is something that everyone has been talking about since it debuted. Though the series is doing quite well, it has also been facing some serious criticism. In the world of manga, where each new series has its own unique style and vision, one can't say that all series will be successful.

Particularly, this manga has recently received a barrage of complaints about its artwork. The most recent example comes from an X user named @DRACOWORLDORDER who shared their disappointment towards the visuals in the manga. They compared this unfavorably with some other new series and expressed their disappointment, especially in terms of the art.

X user compares Boruto manga's artwork with other manga series

In a post that quickly went viral, @DRACOWORLDORDER shared side-by-side a panel from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga as well as other series, including Kagurabachi.

The images showed a clear contrast in the art styles. The panels from the different manga series displayed detailed character designs, dynamic action sequences, and were eye-catching. In comparison, this manga pages looked somewhat flat and rushed, with simpler character models and attack sequences.

This assessment from @DRACOWORLDORDER quickly sparked a heated debate among the series' fans. Many rushed to defend the series, arguing that the art, while not as ornate as some newer manga, still maintained the signature Naruto aesthetic that long-time fans appreciated.

How the Boruto fandom responded to this take by the X user

Divine Trees as shown in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

The passionate response from the Boruto fandom is a testament to the series' dedicated fanbase. This sentiment was echoed across social media, with fans arguing that the series' narrative and legacy were more important than pure visual flair.

"NO BACKGROUNDS, NO GOOD PANELLING, NO GOOD CHARACTER DESIGNS, JUST STRAIGHT FOR THE LOVE OF THE GAME," said a fan.

"Crazy how araki at 64 years old still can pump out beautiful art And yet this younger individual can't with the same amount of time as araki," said a fan while comparing him with Araki.

"Look i got no problem problem with Boruto, but the paneling just.... doesn't look interesting at all," a fan expressed disappointment.

Others pointed out that the manga is a monthly serialization rather than a collected volume release. The tight monthly publication schedule means the artist, Mikio Ikemoto, has less time to meticulously polish each page compared to artists working on standalone manga. Some fans felt this context was important when evaluating the art quality.

"Boruto manga is 300x better than those shading abused industry plant slop You shouldn’t be on a high horse either since you can be reborn a billion times over and never make a story as great as it," a fan said.

"Ikemoto doesn't have an assistant and also doesn't have digital technology. He must produce a colored cover for all chapters and 40 pages a month. This is hard for one man," supported another.

"Yeh the artwork is kinda meh, but that alone doesn't stop it from being a great story," said a fan.

Interestingly, even some critics of the manga art acknowledged that the series has improved over time. Several users noted that the manga's visuals have become more polished and dynamic in recent chapters, suggesting the artist is continuously honing his craft.

Final thoughts

A snapshot from the manga (Image via Shueisha)

The debate over manga art is familiar in long-running series. Despite critiques, the passion of Boruto's fandom highlights its enduring appeal. While the art may not always meet expectations, the characters, world-building, and story keep fans engaged. It remains to be seen if the visuals will rise to meet expectations.

