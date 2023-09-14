The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy anime announces October release date and more

The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy anime is an upcoming series that has been on the radar of anime fans for a long time. This highly acclaimed series, based on a popular light novel series, has gained a dedicated following over the years.
With 13 volumes of captivating storytelling and positive reader reviews, it's no wonder that excitement is soaring for its upcoming anime adaptation. The highly anticipated The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy anime will be animated by Studio Passione and released on October 2, 2023.
The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy anime: Everything we know so far
Fans of The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy can finally rejoice. The highly anticipated The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy anime adaptation has announced its official release date. According to the series' official X (formerly Twitter) account, the premiere is scheduled for October 2, 2023, at 1:30 am JST on TV Tokyo (effectively airing on October 3).
An early streaming release will be available on ABEMA starting September 25, 2023, at 1:30 am JST (effectively airing on September 24). This means eager fans won't have to wait too long before diving into the captivating world of The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy.
In addition, a video was released along with the announcement, featuring Shary, a character from the series voiced by Arisa Nakada. Furthermore, the talented cast and staff of the anime were also unveiled, generating even more excitement.
The series will showcase an impressive lineup of voice actors, including Honoka Kuroki, Aya Suzaki, Marina Inoue, Yui Ishikawa, Arisa Nakada, Hiromi Igarashi, Tomofumi Ikezoe, Ai Kakuma, and Daisuke Hirakawa who will bring various characters to life.
Hiroyuki Morita will be directing The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy anime, with a talented team handling character design, music composition, and other aspects. This highly anticipated The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy anime in the fantasy and action genres is gathering a lot of attention.
Fans of the original light novels and manga can soon rejoice as their beloved characters and captivating storyline are brought to life on the screen. The release date draws near, fueling anticipation for this thrilling anime adaptation.
Final Thoughts
After much anticipation, The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy anime adaptation has announced its official release date on TV Tokyo. Fans can mark their calendars for October 2, 2023, but they won't have to wait that long to enjoy it as there will be an early streaming release starting September 25, 2023.
The recent announcement revealing the cast and staff, along with a teaser featuring the character Shary, has only increased the excitement surrounding this fantasy and action anime. With a talented team of voice actors and skilled creators working behind the scenes, the vibrant characters and captivating storyline will come alive on screen.
