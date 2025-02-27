Oshi no Ko creator set to release new manga in March 2025

On Thursday, February 27, 2025, the 13th issue of Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump magazine revealed that Oshi no Ko manga author Aka Akasaka is set to release his new manga on Thursday, March 20, 2025. The manga will be called "Märchen Clown."

Manga creator Aka Akasaka is most popular for his works Kaguya-sama: Love is War and Oshi no Ko. Soon after Oshi no Ko manga released its final chapter in November 2024, the manga author started working on a new manga alongside Ajichika and Aoi Kujira.

Oshi no Ko creator's new manga reveals title and release date

On Thursday, February 27, 2025, the 13th issue of Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump magazine revealed that Oshi no Ko creator Aka Akasaka's new manga series will be called "Märchen Clown." The manga is set to launch in the magazine's 16th issue on Thursday, March 20, 2025.

The term "Märchen Clown," when directly translated means "Fairy Tale Clown," however, its katakana spelling suggests that its name could be "Märchen Crown."

Heracles as seen in Record of Ragnarok (Image via Coamix)

As previously announced, Aka Akasaka will not work on this series alone. The manga author will pen the story while Geek Circle Crisis creator Aoi Kujira will compose the series, and Record of Ragnarok artist unit Ajichika will illustrate the same.

The creators have yet to give fans a clear idea of what the series will be about. The only thing fans know is that the manga series will depict a love story between a prince and princess guided by fate in a fairytale world.

Fans' reaction to the announcement

Ruby Hoshino as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

After how the creator's previous manga ended, most fans hesitated to read the new Aka Akasaka manga. They believed the manga would start strong with a good plot, but slowly the author would lose interest in the series and end it in a hastened manner to either focus on Apex Legends or plan a new manga series.

"Honestly I won’t read it for how Oshi no Ko nended, don’t feel like being disappointed again if that’s how the ending was planned fully," one fan said.

"He will start out strong then slowly lose interest and end the story in a hastened manner to focus on Apex or his next story idea," another fan said.

"Oshi no Ko ended well so I will consider this," other fan said.

Meanwhile, to others' surprise, some fans genuinely liked how OnK manga ended, and were prepared to try out the new romance manga series by the creator. That said, Aka Akasaka's manga were known for getting axed, the most recent being Renai Daikou.

