Egao no Taenai Shokuba Desu announces October 2025 premiere with trailer, visual, and more

Happinet production studio's official YouTube channel revealed a promotional video for Egao no Taenai Shokuba Desu on February 27, 2025. The video unveiled the series' main voice casting, staff members, and release window, which is set in October 2025.

Egao no Taenai Shokuba Desu anime is based on a manga series written and illustrated by Kuzushiro. The manga series started in May 2019 and has 11 volumes in publication (only in Japanese). The manga's anime adaptation was announced in January 2024.

Egao no Taenai Shokuba Desu anime set to be released in October 2025

The promotional video for Egao no Taenai Shokuba Desu commenced with a focus on the female protagonist, drawing a manga on her desk. The video then showcased the protagonist going through different emotions as the side characters were formally introduced.

The video also showed texts, telling the story around which the anime will be centered around. Egao no Taenai Shokuba Desu's promotional video ended with the reveal of the anime's staff and voice casting, alongside the reveal of the October 2025 release window. The video revealed the anime's English title: A Mangaka's Weirdly Wonderful Workplace.

The teaser visual (Image via Voil)

The teaser visual for A Mangaka's Weirdly Wonderful Workplace, released alongside the promotional video, showcasing the three protagonists. The main voice casting includes Nana Futami voiced by Yuuko Natsuyoshi (Sasha from The Misfit of Demon King Academy), Miku Itou by Mizuki Hazama (Kororo from Princess Connect), and Kaede Satou by Sora Amamiya (Aqua from Konosuba).

Egao no Taenai Shokuba Desu anime's main staff members include Kaoru Suzuki (episode director of Yuru Camp season 2) as the director, Hironori Doi and Kei Hanaoka (music composer of Kaguya-sama: Love is War) as the music composers, and Kana Miyai (sub-character designer of The Apothecary Diaries) as the character designer. Anime studio Voil will be animating the series.

A Mangaka's Weirdly Wonderful Workplace synopsis

Nana as seen in the anime trailers (Image via Voil)

The anime is a comedy series about Nana Futami, a Shojo manga artist. The mangaka is supported by her editor, Kaede Satou, and assistant, Mizuki Hazama, who strive to improve the storyline and character illustrations every day.

However, the mangaka has a bad habit of daydreaming due to her continuously working to create better work for her fans. This daydreaming creates awkward situations between Nana and her companions. Follow along to discover the comedic encounter between three girls trying to create a manga.

