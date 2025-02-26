  • home icon
  From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman anime confirms April 2025 release date

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman anime confirms April 2025 release date

By Rohan Jagannath
Modified Feb 26, 2025 14:11 GMT
From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman anime to be released in April this year (Image via Hayabusa Film and Passione)
From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman anime to be released in April this year (Image via Hayabusa Film and Passione)

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman anime will be broadcast on April 6, 2025, as announced by the series' official English X account on Wednesday, February 26. The announcement post also included a key visual showcasing some of the main characters in the series.

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman is originally a light novel series written by Shigeru Sagazaki and illustrated by Tetushiro Nabeshima. This light novel series has gained widespread recognition among avid manga readers. With the announcement of the anime adaptation, it’s safe to say that the anime and manga community is excited about this project.

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman anime

release date, key visual, and main cast announced

According to the announcement, From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman anime will be released on April 6, 2025, at 12 am JST. Therefore, most regions worldwide will be able to access the episode on April 5, 2025.

It’s also important to note that the anime adaptation will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. In Japan, the anime adaptation will get a world premiere on March 30, 2025, at the Kabukicho Cine City Square in Tokyo.

After the anime's release, viewers in Japan will be able to watch From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman anime on Asahi TV and other local television networks. It will air on the IMAnimation block of Asahi affiliate channels, which also includes BS Asahi.

International audiences will need to subscribe to Amazon Prime Video’s paid services to stream the latest episodes.

A still from From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman anime featuring the main characters (Image via Hayabusa Film and Passione)
A still from From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman anime featuring the main characters (Image via Hayabusa Film and Passione)

The key visual features the protagonist, Beryl Gardinant, along with other popular characters like Allucia Citrus and Surena Lysandra. All the characters are depicted wielding their main weapons as they enter the battlefield. This gives fans a glimpse of the character designs and the art style the animation studio will employ throughout the anime adaptation.

The main cast of the upcoming project is as follows:

  • Beryl Gardinant - Hiroaki Hirata
  • Myui Flare - Arisa Nakada
  • Lucy Diamond - Chiwa Saitō
  • Ficelle Harbeller - Hinaki Yano
  • Surena Lysandra - Hitomi Ueda
  • Henbritz Drought - Kaito Ishikawa
  • Allucia Citrus - Nao Tōyama
  • Spur - Ryōta Ōsaka
  • Curuni Crueciel - Yūki Hirose

While Hayabusa Film and Passione are responsible for the animation production of this project, YAMATO WORKS will manage the 3D CGI. Akio Kazumi will direct the series, and Kunihiko Okada will supervise the composition. Yasuharu Takanashi will compose the music for the upcoming project.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2025 progresses.

