I Have a Crush at Work episode 9 release date and time, where to watch, and more

I Have a Crush at Work episode 9 is scheduled to be released on March 3, 2025, at 11 pm JST. Fans living in Japan can tune in to Tokyo MX and other local television networks to watch this episode. Global audiences can stream the English-subtitled version of the episode on Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel.

The latest episode focuses on Hayakawa and Somei’s developing relationship. It’s clear that Hayakawa has romantic feelings for him. However, she also realizes that it’s not the right thing to do because of their massive age gap. He is also her subordinate in the office, which makes things rather complicated.

Here’s everything you need to know about I Have a Crush at Work episode 9 ahead of its release.

I Have a Crush at Work episode 9 release date and time

I Have a Crush at Work episode 9 is slated to release on March 3, 2025 at 11 pm JST. Despite the differences in time zones, most regions across the world will be able to access the episode on the aforementioned date. The exact release times for I Have a Crush at Work episode 9 along with the respective time zones are listed below.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 6 am Monday March 3, 2025 Central Standard Time 8 am Monday March 3, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 9 am Monday March 3, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 2 pm Monday March 3, 2025 Central European Summer Time 3 pm Monday March 3, 2025 Indian Standard Time 7:30 pm Monday March 3, 2025 Philippine Time 10 pm Monday March 3, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Tuesday March 4, 2025

Where to watch I Have a Crush at Work episode 9?

Yui and Masugu as seen in the anime series (Image via BLADE)

Tokyo MX will broadcast I Have a Crush at Work episode 9 on March 3, 2025 at 11 pm JST. Sun Television will broadcast the episode on the aforementioned date at 11:30 pm JST, while BS Fuji will broadcast the episode two days later at 12 am JST. Fans living in Japan also have the option to stream the episodes on U-Next and Amazon Prime Video among other prominent platforms.

Global audiences, on the other hand, can stream the version of the episode on Ani-One Asia’s official YouTube channel. It’s also important to note that YouTube will stream the episode for free. However, the channel is available only in select regions.

A brief recap of I Have a Crush at Work episode 8

The episode begins with Yui and Masugu having a wholesome interaction about who among the two procrastinates more. Following this, the episode shifted its focus to Hayakawa and Somei’s time at the cafe. She was quite happy to spend time with him, and she even blushed when Somei smiled. She was catching feelings for him and decided to put some space between themselves.

The Christmas party began and she met Somei there once again. She didn’t want to drink because she was worried about Somei and other colleagues finding it out. Somei, however, realized that something was off and decided to confront her about it. She brushed it off and decided to maintain some distance.

However, she couldn’t run away from her feelings and eventually gave in. She gave her number to Somei and told him that she’d contact him soon. She wants to spend time with him and the latest episode made that quite evident.

What to expect in I Have a Crush at Work episode 9?

The upcoming episode could focus on Somei and Hayakawa’s developing relationship. This could be one direction that I Have a Crush at Work episode 9 could take. That being said, the upcoming episode could also bring its focus back to Masugu and Yui. Either way, fans can expect a decent amount of progression in their respective relationships.

