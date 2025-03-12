On Wednesday, March 12, 2025, a new website and X (formerly Twitter) account were opened to announce the production of The Style of Hiroshi Nohara's Lunch anime, based on the eponymous Crayon Shin-chan spin-off manga. According to the announcement, the anime will premiere in October 2025. Details concerning the show's primary cast and staff are also revealed.

Written and illustrated by Yoichi Tsukahara, The Style of Hiroshi Nohara's Lunch manga series serves as a sequel to Yoshito Usui's Crayon Shin-chan manga, focusing on his father, Hiroshi Nohara. Futabasha's Manga Town serialized the manga from December 2015-2023, before it was moved to the series' official website in January 2024. The manga has collected 13 tankobon volumes as of this writing.

The Style of Hiroshi Nohara's Lunch anime set to debut in October 2025

According to the latest announcement by the anime's official staff, The Style of Hiroshi Nohara's Lunch anime will air every Friday on the BS Asahi channel from 11 pm JST starting October 2025. However, an exact release date has yet to be disclosed. The series will be animated in flash animation.

Notably, the anime's newly created X account and website unveiled a key visual to celebrate the adaptation. The illustration features Shin-chan's father, Hiroshi Nohara, standing in front of an office district lined with restaurants. Hiroshi is seen wearing his familiar outfit.

According to the announcement, Toshiyuki Morikawa will reprise his role as Hiroshi Nohara from the original Crayon Shin-chan anime. The anime's official site and X handle have shared a comment from Toshiyuki-san. The esteemed voice actor mentions that the series will explore Hiroshi Nohara's unknown daily life and focus only on his lunches.

Likewise, a comment from the original manga artist, Yoichi Tsukahara, has arrived on the anime's site. The mangaka was over the moon when he heard about the anime adaptation. In addition, Yoichi-san has mentioned how he was moved by the script and the finished video. The mangaka has urged fans to look forward to the series.

Tsukasa Nishiyama directs The Style of Hiroshi Nohara's Lunch anime at DLE in Flash animation, along with Shin-Ei Animation. Hayashi Mori and Moral are in charge of writing the series scripts, while Kotaro Yamawaki is enlisted as the character designer. Akifumi Tada is the show's music composer.

About the anime

Hiroshi Nohara, as seen in the manga (Image via Yoichi Tsukahara)

Based on the original manga series, The Style of Hiroshi Nohara's Lunch anime centers around Shin-chan's father, Hiroshi Nohara, the head of the Nohara family. As a 35-year-old salaryman, Hiroshi has scarce time and money to spend on food.

The series will explore Hiroshi describing the food he brings as his lunch, and deliver interesting food trivia. In addition, the series will reveal Hiroshi's gripes about workplace matters, such as having to treat his superiors to food, and sudden workload limiting his lunch break hours.

