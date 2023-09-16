How to watch Shin-chan: Complete list of series and films

With over 1,000 episodes, numerous video games, and 31 feature-length films, Shin-chan sure has captivated audiences worldwide. Following the misadventures of the wild and naughty Shinnosuke "Shin" Nohara, the series chronicles his daily life, mischief, and hilarious encounters with his friends.

Shin is known for his cheeky questions, blunt comments, and disobeying authority, making him a handful for adults, but a fan favorite among kids and anime lovers. Be it long-time watchers or just newbies discovering the legendary Shin-Chan anime for the first time, this compiled list can come in handy when figuring out the watch order for this beloved character's shenanigans.

Shin-chan: A comprehensive list to binge-watching the full collection of series, films, specials, and more

1) Crayon Shin-chan (TV Series)

The beloved character is known for his peculiarities (Image sourced via Shin-EI animation)

The series began on April 13, 1992, and is still ongoing. It was written and illustrated by Yoshito Usui.

It has 21-minute episodes and has garnered a rating of 7.78 on Chiaki. This is the original and most well-known series, following Shin-chan and his adventures in the fictional town of Kasukabe.

2) Crayon Shin-chan Specials

This manga and anime series was written and illustrated by Yoshito Usui. (Image sourced via Shin-Ei studio)

These specials, airing independently from the main series since 1992, add an extra layer of entertainment and fun to the beloved franchise.

Offering variety, special occasion episodes, and exclusive storylines, these specials captivate audiences with their unique humor and misadventures

3) Crayon Shin-chan movies

In an official vote, it was ranked 1st as "My Favorite Character" from Japan. (Image via Shin-Ei animation)

The Crayon Shin-chan movies have also gained significant popularity over the years. Each movie offers a unique storyline and exciting adventures.

Here's a list of the movies, as per Crayon Shin-chan wiki:

Movie 01: Action Kamen vs. Haigure Maou

Movie 02: The Hidden Treasure of the Buri Buri Kingdom

Movie 03: Unkokusai's ambition

Movie 04: Great Adventure in Henderland

Movie 05: Pursuit of the Balls of Darkness

Movie 06: Blitzkrieg! Pig's Hoof's Secret Mission

Movie 07: Explosion! The Hot Spring's Feel Good Final Battle

Movie 08: Jungle That Invites Storm

Movie 09: The Adult Empire Strikes Back

Movie 10: Fierceness That Invites Storm! The Battle of the Warring States

Movie 11: Fierceness That Invites Storm! Yakiniku Road of Honor

Movie 12: Fierceness That Invites Storm! The Kasukabe Boys of the Evening Sun

Movie 13: The Legend Called Buri Buri 3 Minutes Charge

Movie 14: The Legend Called: Dance! Amigo!

Movie 15: Fierceness That Invites Storm! The Singing Buttocks Bomb

Movie 16: Fierceness That Invites Storm! The Hero of Kinpoko

Movie 17: Roar! Kasukabe Wild Kingdom

Movie 18: Super Dimension! The Storm Called My Bride!

Movie 19: Fierceness That Invites Storm! Operation Golden Spy

Movie 20: Fierceness That Invites Storm! Me and the Space Princess

Movie 21: Very Tasty! B-class Gourmet Survival!!

Movie 22: Intense Battle! Robo Dad Strikes Back

Movie 23: My Moving Story! Cactus Large Attack!

Movie 24: Fast Asleep! The Great Assault on Dreamy World!

Movie 25: Invasion! Alien Shiriri

Movie 26: Burst Serving! Kung Fu Boys - Ramen Rebellion

Movie 27: Honeymoon Hurricane - The Lost Hiroshi

Movie 28: Clash! Graffiti Kingdom and Nearly Four Heroes

Movie 29: Shrouded in Mystery! The flowers of Tenkasu Academy

Movie 30: Mononoke Ninja Chinpuuden

Movie 31: Great Psychokinetic Battle! Leaping Handmade Sushi

4) Spin-offs

The anime program alone has more than 900 episodes (Image via Shin-Ei animation studio)

Apart from the main series and movies, Shin-chan has also appeared in various spin-offs, providing additional content for fans to enjoy.

Here are a few amazing ones:

Shin-Men: Aired from November 26, 2010, to September 14, 2012. It consists of 13 episodes, each lasting 12 minutes. Super Shiro: This one aired from October 14, 2019, to September 7, 2020. It consists of 48 episodes that are 5 minutes each. Gaiden: These ones are more of a shorter spin-off series, such as Alien vs. Shinnosuke, Omocha Wars, and Kazokuzure Ookami. These ONA series range from 13 to 8-minute episodes.

Shin-chan sure is very popular among kids as well as adults. With its extensive list of series, specials, and movies, it can be overwhelming to keep track of the order in which to watch. By following this complete list, viewers can fully immerse themselves in this 5-year-old boy's hilarious and heartwarming adventures.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.