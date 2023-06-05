1st 3D CG Crayon Shin-chan film announces release date with a new trailer, cast and theme songs revealed

The 31st movie of the Crayon Shin-chan franchise, Shin Jigen! is all set to premiere on August 4, 2023. It has finally treated us with its first trailer which unveils the new characters that will be introduced in the movie along with the guest cast members who will be playing them. The video also gives us a glimpse of the song chosen as its theme music.

The movie had the longest-running production of the entire franchise spanning over 7 years before it was finally announced for release on December 2022. The franchise is based on the 1990 – 2010 Crayon Shin-chan manga, written and illustrated by the late Yoshito Usui. The manga was an international success leading to multiple TV series, movies, and even video games.

The new Crayon Shin-chan movie will be released on August 4, 2023

The upcoming movie Shin Jigen! Crayon Shin-chan The Movie Chōnōryoku Dai Kessen: Tobetobe Temakizushi (New Dimension! Crayon Shin-chan the Movie Super-Powered Climactic Battle: Soaring Hand-Rolled Sushi), is going to be the first CG movie in the Crayon Shin-chan franchise.

The official website of the film has recently released its trailer which announces that the movie will be featuring some new guest cast members, and also unveils the theme song "Future is Yours", performed by the Japanese rock band Sambomaster.

Shinchan Fan ♥️ インド @shinchanfans246

#shinchan The Crayon Shin-chan anime franchise revealed on Saturday that the franchise is getting its first 3DCG film, which will open in Japan in summer 2023. The film is titled Shin Jigen! Crayon Shin-chan The Movie Chōnōryoku Dai Kessen #shinchan fanindia #shinchan loverzz The Crayon Shin-chan anime franchise revealed on Saturday that the franchise is getting its first 3DCG film, which will open in Japan in summer 2023. The film is titled Shin Jigen! Crayon Shin-chan The Movie Chōnōryoku Dai Kessen #shinchan #shinchanfanindia #shinchanloverzz https://t.co/cdRDxz7Ujw

The official website of the movie lists the new characters and the guest cast who will voice them as:

Tori Matsuzaka plays Mitsuru Hiriya, who vows to take revenge on the world when he accidentally becomes a dark esper with psychic powers. Mogura Suzuki plays Professor Ikebukuro, an advisor to the International Esper Coordination Committee who later guides Shinnosuke or Shin-chan, on how to properly use his newfound psychic powers Akari Kitō plays Negiko Shintani, who works at the Saitama branch of the Esper Coordination Committee. Katamari Mizukawa plays Nusuttoradamus II the self-proclaimed reincarnation of Nusthra Damasu, and the leader of Reiwa Tenpuku-dan, an organization that seeks world domination.

The movie is produced by animation studio Shirogumi Inc. and is directed by Hitoshi Ōne who also provided the screenplay. One has previously worked in films like Bakuman (2015) and the drama series Akihabara @DEEP (2006).

Re : News @renewszero เผยโปสเตอร์ใหม่ของ Shin Jigen! Crayon Shin-chan THE MOVIE: Chounouryoku Daikessen - Tobe Tobe Temakizushi (ภาพยนตร์ 3DCG แรกของแฟรนไชส์) กำหนดฉายวันที่ 4 สิงหาคม ในญี่ปุ่น (สตูดิโอ: SHIROGUMI) เผยโปสเตอร์ใหม่ของ Shin Jigen! Crayon Shin-chan THE MOVIE: Chounouryoku Daikessen - Tobe Tobe Temakizushi (ภาพยนตร์ 3DCG แรกของแฟรนไชส์) กำหนดฉายวันที่ 4 สิงหาคม ในญี่ปุ่น (สตูดิโอ: SHIROGUMI) https://t.co/93UVLzUIZq

Here is a brief synopsis of what the movie is going to be about, as given on the official website of Anime News Network:

"The film's story shows kindergartener Shinnosuke gaining telekinetic superpowers after a white light from space passes through Earth. A counterpart black light gives a man named Mitsuru Hiriya psychic powers of his own, which he uses to try and destroy the Earth. While Japan is gripped by fear, Shinnosuke stands up as its new hero."

Stay tuned for more updates on Shin Jigen! and other trending manga and anime like Attack on Titan, Demon Slayer, My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, One Punch Man, and more.

Poll : 0 votes