Konosuba season 3 episode 9 review: Darkness' departure explained as Kazuma infiltrates her family mansion

Konosuba season 3 episode 9 finally revealed to fans exactly why Darkness chose to leave Kazuma Sato and co’s adventuring party despite their recent successes. Airing on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, the episode explained that Darkness is set to marry Lord Alderp for the purposes of settling a debt her family has incurred with him.

While Konosuba season 3 episode 9 did see Kazuma and co try to win Darkness back, they were unfortunately unsuccessful in convincing her to abandon this plan. However, the group still has a chance in the form of speaking with Lord Alderp, which is likely where the series is headed for episode 10 and the third season’s homestretch.

Konosuba season 3 episode 9 sees Darkness’ father place her safety in Kazuma’s hands

Brief episode recap

Konosuba season 3 episode 9 began with Kazuma, Megumin, and Aqua's rescue efforts underway (Image via Deen)

Konosuba season 3 episode 9 began with Kazuma, Megumin, and Aqua all shouting for Darkness in front of the Dustiness manor, unsuccessfully trying to bribe the butler to let them. The trio didn’t leave until the guards were summoned, with Darkness being revealed as having watched them the whole time as they ran away.

The trio then returned home, where Kazuma and Megumin began searching for a new party member. She began insulting him for abandoning Darkness so quickly, but Kazuma argued the need for a tank in their party. Megumin then introduced herself to everyone in the adventurer’s guild, resulting in none of them wanting to join their party. Kazuma asserted she did this on purpose, but they were interrupted by Dust asking them for help.

However, Konosuba season 3 episode 9 saw him claim his friend Rin hasn’t been acting like herself lately, and was spotted going into an inn with a guy he didn’t recognize. He asked Kazuma for help, who responded that despite the creepiness, he’ll help. The two then listened through the walls, revealing the man to be a noble infatuated with her.

It's made clear early on in Konosuba season 3 episode 9 that Darkness does indeed miss her friends (Image via Deen)

He then asked to take a picture of her with a magic camera, which upset Dust to the point of threatening to fight the man. However, when they entered the room, they found some lingerie on the bed and nothing else, which Dust put on. He then asked Kazuma to take pictures of him as a means of “revenge” for the noble’s approaching Rin.

Konosuba season 3 episode 9 saw the pair getting very into this, before being walked in on by Rin and the noble. However, Rin then told Kazuma they should depart and leave the pair alone, with Dust preparing to fight the noble as the door closed. Rin then told Kazuma he made a real effort, as it slowly became apparent that the noble was after Dust all along.

After Rin outwardly confirmed this, the pair walked away as Dust cried out, while Rin shared some info on Darkness. Apparently, she left because she was set to marry Lord Alderp soon, with Kazuma returning home to Megumin and Aqua with this info. Kazuma then decided that the trio would do something to help Darkness here, with the two setting Kazuma up to infiltrate Darkness’ mansion alone.

Konosuba season 3 episode 9 then saw Kazuma avoid two guards while figuring out how to find Darkness. Fans then saw Darkness in her room, where she was rejecting dinner and clearly sad. Someone named Norris then began speaking to her through the door, with it quickly becoming apparent that this was Kazuma using the magic Aqua cast on him to mimic the voice of someone in the mansion.

Darkness eventually opened the door for him, allowing him to rush in the room. However, Darkness began crying upon seeing him, but shouted that there was an intruder as soon as Kazuma removed his hand from her mouth. Thankfully, he was able to get the guards to go away by impersonating Darkness’ voice and making up an excuse about what she was doing.

Konosuba season 3 episode 9 then saw the pair begin speaking, revealing that the marriage is one which came about due to her family’s debt to Lord Alderp. While she seemed cheerful, Kazuma realized she was still extremely sad. Kazuma offered to help pay her family’s debt, but Darkness immediately shut this down and said she’d rather be married off.

The two were seemingly close to a romantic moment, prompting Kazuma to crack a joke and ruin the mood, which caused Darkness to begin attacking him. He continued by questioning if she actually did like him over all, but the commotion prompted the guards to come back. Kazuma then used a spell to get away from them, prompting Darkness to join the hunt for him as well.

Konosuba season 3 episode 9 saw him accidentally make his way into Darkness’ father’s room, asking him to help. However, he instead asked Kazuma to take her away from here and go somewhere far with her, which he rejected after explaining the current situation. However, the father ignored this, saying that once he runs off with Darkness he can sell the mansion to pay the debt.

His illness then began acting up, explaining that no magic can save him given what he’s fighting. He told Kazuma not to look so sad likewise, as Darkness’ voice is heard calling out for him. He asked Kazuma to look after Darkness one more time as she opened the door to the room. The two argued briefly about running away, but were unable to come to an agreement as the episode ended with Kazuma escaping the mansion in a far from graceful way.

In review

While not quite as high caliber as other episodes this season have been, Konosuba season 3 episode 9 is still exciting for its setup of what’s likely the final plotline of the third season. The episode also does a good job of introducing Darkness’ father, and establishing that above all else he wants to prioritize her happiness and safety.

This also speaks volumes about Darkness’ character, as it's implicitly made clear via her father’s words to Kazuma that he isn’t asking her to do this. In turn, this paints Darkness as someone who cares deeply for her loved ones to the point of self-sacrifice. While this isn’t the first time she’s characterized as such, it’s further driven home to a new level here.

In summation

Konosuba season 3 episode 9 sets up what’s likely to be a hilarious installment of Kazuma and co trying to convince Lord Alderp to forgive Darkness’ family’s debt and not marry her. It’ll also likely explain how he was able to create this scenario, with his appearance from recent episodes clearly teasing that he has some sort of nefarious means he’s using to get his way.

