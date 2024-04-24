Konosuba season 3 episode 3 review: Kazuma enjoys a life of luxury as Iris' true wishes revealed

Konosuba season 3 episode 3 was officially released in Japan on the night of Wednesday, April 24, 2024, bringing with it the exciting continuation of Kazuma and co’s adventures. However, this latest installment largely focused on Kazuma specifically, who had been whisked away to the royal capital by Princess Iris after meeting her over dinner at Darkness’ mansion.

Konosuba season 3 episode 3 likewise hilariously saw Kazuma enjoying his life of luxury, playing the role of a pompous and rude noble to a tee. However, his efforts to maintain such a lavish lifestyle backfired on him in the end, leading to an unfortunate reunion with an old enemy.

Konosuba season 3 episode 3 sees Kazuma and co become royal protectors in efforts to catch a thief

Brief episode recap

Iris (center), Claire (right), and Rain (left) welcome Kazuma to a life of luxury in Konosuba season 3 episode 3 (Image via Drive)

Konosuba season 3 episode 3 began with Claire finding Iris being told about perverted stories by Konosuba, prompting her to berate Kazuma Sato for his lack of respect in general. She then asked Kazuma specifically not to fill her head with his stories, with Iris acquiescing despite being a princess. However, he responded by suggesting another story, which got Iris excited as he wore a cheeky expression.

Claire gave up after this, prompting Kazuma to continue telling stories. A flashback to right after Kazuma and co arrived at the castle then began, where he was told to make himself at home. He then spoke to Rain about the situation, prompting her to say it’s strange for Princess Iris to make selfish demands and likewise asking Kazuma to comply here.

Konosuba season 3 episode 3 then saw Iris speak through Claire, acknowledging how demanding she’s being and asking Kazuma to stay for just a few days. Kazuma agreed, prompting a return to the present, where the stories continued. However, an alarm then sounded, prompting a battle against the Devil King’s forces, who launched a sneak attack.

Kazuma slowly realizes that Iris' privileged life isn't all it's cracked up to be in Konosuba season 3 episode 3 (Image via Drive)

As Kazuma questioned the state of the country, Iris told him he could return home to his friends tomorrow if he wanted. This prompted him to begin weighing his options, at first deciding it’s best if he does leave tomorrow. Iris then shared that Kazuma reminded her of her older brother, whom she doesn’t get to talk to anymore, which prompted him to decide to stay at the castle indefinitely.

Konosuba season 3 episode 3 saw Kazuma waited on hand and foot by the castle’s staff. As it was revealed, Iris began calling Kazuma her “Big Brother.” However, their relationship began weakening after this, with Kazuma’s behavior clearly alienating her to a certain degree. She then asked him to play a specific game with her one day, with their relationship seemingly healing as a result.

Kazuma then suggested they go outside the castle to play next time, but Iris revealed that she’s not allowed to leave the castle without an escort of royal guards. It was then revealed that a week had passed, with Kazuma clearly enjoying his new noble life. However, Darkness, Aqua, and Megumin then came to collect him one day, clearly disappointed in his choices and having come to drag him home.

The rest of Kazuma's party comes to collect him in Konosuba season 3 episode 3 (Image via Deen)

Konosuba season 3 episode 3 saw him argue with them about this, refusing to go home with them given his new status. However, Aqua’s main beef was that she wasn’t also living in a castle. Iris then appeared before the foursome, apologizing for any issues she may have caused. Darkness then had a heartfelt conversation with Iris, requesting that she give him his leave so he could return home.

Iris acquiesced, which clearly upset Kazuma, with her request of holding a going-away banquet for him that night further upsetting him. Kazuma, Megumin, and Aqua were focused on the food and drink, while Darkness was approached by several suitors given her noble status. Lord Alderp then reappeared, saying Prince Jatice was the only logical choice for Darkness’ spouse considering they’ve both fought against the Devil King’s generals.

Konosuba season 3 episode 3 then saw Kazuma begin claiming that they were already lovers and telling her off due to sensing that she was uncomfortable. He then went outside, where he was joined by Iris. She lamented how quiet the castle would be tomorrow once Kazuma left, prompting him to say he doesn’t know what she sees in him.

She responds that everyone usually dotes on her, but he’s so rude and honest with her, never backs down, and acts immature with her despite her royal status. Kazuma said he was asking what she liked about him, but Iris said that this is why she likes him, causing him to blush. She added that she is envious of Darkness, who must enjoy every day thanks to Kazuma.

Konosuba season 3 episode 3 saw Kazuma lament her potential regression into how she was, while Iris discussed her longing to be an adventurer, as either a magic user, priest, or thief. This led her to reveal the existence of a Robin Hood-like thief who was making donations to the Eris Church’s orphanage, prompting Kazuma to say he hit the jackpot.

Kazuma then went inside and promised to find this thief, causing the other nobles present to question this. Darkness then asked why he cared about justice suddenly, to which he said he’d stay behind at the castle to capture the thief. The episode ended with Kazuma deciding to laze around the castle a bit more before catching the thief, but Claire immediately ordered he be stationed at the residences of likely targets, with the first being Lord Alderp.

In review

Konosuba season 3 episode 3 serves as likely the funniest episode of the third season thus far, largely due to how hard it leans into what makes Kazuma funny as a character. His overinflated ego, NEET background, and desire to become a hero in the eyes of others all combine into a hilarious display for Princess Iris’ enjoyment.

However, the episode does maintain a serious narrative approach via Princess Iris, who receives significant development throughout and feels like a fully fleshed-out character by its end. With her almost guaranteed to play a major role throughout the rest of the season, it’s nice to see this point reached so early on in her introduction to the series.

In summation

Overall, Konosuba season 3 episode 3 is an exciting installment to the series that moves the plot along at a rapid pace. Likewise, with this episode setting up both another fight with the Devil King’s forces and the introduction of this Robin Hood-esque thief, it’s more likely than not that the two plotlines will merge in the coming installments.

