KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 12 - Megumin and Yunyun part ways, Kazuma and Aqua make their long-awaited appearance

With the release of KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 12, fans witnessed Megumin taking down demon Host. With that, she not just protected Chomusuke, but also Yunyun and the citizens of Axel town. That said, it was finally time for her to split ways with Yunyun.

The previous episode saw Megumin and Yunyun encountering the demon Host. Upon learning about the demon and his strength, the Axel townfolks were convinced that they needed the help of someone strong. Hence, all of them looked for the blue-haired arch-priest. Later, Megumin and Yunyun again faced Host, but this time, the demon offered a trade deal to them.

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 12 - Megumin finally joins a party

Megumin in KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 12 (Image via Studio Deen)

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 12 opened with Megumin and Yunyun informing everyone at the adventure guild about the demon Host's powers. Following that, the two began preparing a plan to defeat the demon. They were unwilling to let go of Chomusuke, hence were planning to trick Host.

After having acquired enough magic items, Megumin devised a plan. However, Yunyun knew that the plan would not work. Thus, on the day they were set to face Host, Yunyun entered Megumin's room and had a monologue about what she felt about Megumin. Following that, she revealed her plan to defeat Host alongside her temporary party. Thus, Yunyun left to fight Host after placing Megumin under a sleep spell.

Cecily in KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 12 (Image via Studio Deen)

When Megumin finally woke up, she met Cecily, who blessed her with her magic. Soon after, Megumin reached the fight location. However, unlike what she thought, Yunyun and her party were able to fight on par against Host. Thus, Megumin refrained from interfering in the fight. But soon after, she had to, as Yunyun had mistakenly paralyzed herself during the fight as well.

Megumin took this opportunity and mocked Yunyun for her monologue earlier in the day. Right after that, she defeated Host using her explosion spell. While facing his doom, Host mentioned being familiar to Sokekko, however, the majority of his dialogue seemed cryptic.

Yunyun in KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 12 (Image via Studio Deen)

After the demon was defeated, Yunyun finally made up her mind to split ways with Megumin. She considered Megumin her rival, thus it did not seem right for her to be weaker than her. Hence, she decided to travel alone and acquire advanced magic. Thus, she bid farewell to Megumin and left on her journey. During the journey, she met the red-haired mage Megumin was searching for.

As for Megumin, she stayed in Axel, looking for a party. That's when she saw a notice from a party searching for high-class members. She walked over to the party members and introduced herself. The party members were Kazuma and Aqua. This was how Megumin ended up meeting both of them and set forth on their journey back at the start of the KonoSuba anime.

Final thoughts on KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 12

Megumin in KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 12 (Image via Studio Deen)

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 12 saw Megumin finally meeting Kazuma and Aqua. With that, fans have finally learned how the Crimson Demon came to meet her party members from KonoSuba. Thus, they can now look forward to the third season of KonoSuba, which is set to be released in 2024.

