KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 10 - Megumin and Yunyun struggle to join a party

With the release of KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 10, fans witnessed Megumin and Yunyun struggle to find parties. Both of them had reached Axel, but were planning to get into different parties. That said, Megumin's explosion magic and Yunyun's intermediate magic made it difficult for them to find a party.

The previous episode saw Megumin and Yunyun travel to Axel. During their journey, they got repeatedly attacked by monsters sent by Arnes. So when Arnes arrived to take Lady Wolbach away from them, Megumin stepped forward and used her explosion magic to defeat her. Following that, Megumin and Yunyun reached Axel.

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 10 - Megumin and Yunyun pair up until they find parties

Yunyun in KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 10 (Image via Studio Deen)

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 10, titled Outlaws of the Town for Beginners, opened with Megumin and Yunyun having reached Axel. Both of them went to the Adventure Guild and met its receptionist Luna. However, Megumin wanted people to learn about her. Hence, she got initiated only after a good crowd of people was present in the guild.

Luna told her that she qualified as an Arch Wizard. While she had high stats, she disclosed to her how someone had more magic than her in the town. This was a hint at Aqua and Kazuma being present at Axel. There were several other moments that highlighted the same.

Megumin in KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 10 (Image via Studio Deen)

Following that, Yunyun posted a notice on the bulletin, hoping to find a party. However, she had lots of requests, making her look needy. As for Megumin, she got several proposals to join a party. Thus, she had a trial run with one. But as expected, they wanted to back away from her after finding out that she could only use explosion magic.

The next day, Megumin had a trial for another party. The party was to face a monster, and thus Megumin's spell was appropriate for the task. While the party members were happy with Megumin's performance, upon realizing that she had no intention to learn advanced magic, they backed away from her. The same situation occurred in the following days.

Megumin in KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 10 (Image via Studio Deen)

After several trial runs, everyone at the Adventure Guild became wary of Megumin. As for Yunyun, she was receiving odd requests from middle-aged men. However, Yunyun wasn't able to decipher that they being creepy. Hence, looking at both of their situations, Megumin proposed that they pair up as a party until they find their respective places.

Yunyun did not like the proposal. She had previously made a vow that she would only join a party with Megumin after she mastered advanced magic. However, she had to set aside her promise as both of them were running out of money and were in urgent need of completing a job.

Final thoughts on KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 10

Yunyun and Megumin in KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! (Image via Studio Deen)

While KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 10 was focused on Megumin and Yunyun struggling to find parties, the episode repeatedly hinted at Kazuma and Aqua's presence in Axel. Hence, it seems like the anime is building the story towards Megumin meeting them and joining their party. However, with only two episodes left, fans might have to wait until the final episode to relive the event.

Poll : 0 votes