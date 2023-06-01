KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 10 - Release date and time, what to expect, and more

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 10 will be released on Thursday, June 8, 2023. The episode will premiere at 1 am JST on TOKYO MX and other Japanese networks. Due to the varying time zones, the episode will be available to watch on Wednesday in most countries.

The previous episode saw Megumin and Yunyun face several monsters during their journey to Axel. Later, Arnes revealed herself as she was responsible for sending the monsters to attack Megumin and Yunyun. After Megumin successfully defeated Arnes, she and Yunyun finally arrived at Axel.

Megumin will try to find companions in KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 10

Release date and time, where to watch

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 10 will be titled Outlaws of the Town for Beginners. The episode is set to be released on Wednesday, June 7, for most fans worldwide. For people in Japan, the episode will be released on Thursday, June 8, at 1 am JST. Subsequently, the release date and time will vary across different time zones.

The upcoming KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 am, Wednesday, June 7

Central Standard Time: 10 am, Wednesday, June 7

Eastern Standard Time: 11 am, Wednesday, June 7

British Standard Time: 4 pm, Wednesday, June 7

Central European Time: 5 pm, Wednesday, June 7

Indian Standard Time: 9:30 pm, Wednesday, June 7

Philippine Standard Time: 12 am, Thursday, June 8

Australian Central Standard Time: 1:30 am, Thursday, June 8

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 10 will first air on TOKYO MX and other TV networks in Japan. Simultaneously, the anime will be available to stream internationally on Crunchyroll. The episode will also be made available to stream on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel in select Asian countries.

Recap of KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 9

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 9, titled Destroyer from the Crimson Demon Village, saw Megumin and Yunyun travel to Axel. During their journey, their convoy was attacked by several monsters. Considering that Megumin could use the explosion magic spell only once, Yunyun ended up defeating all the monsters by herself.

Later, Arnes arrived and revealed how she had sent the monsters to attack them so that she could take away Lady Wolbach. However, a blessing from Aqua allowed Megumin to attack her enemy without worry as she used her explosion magic to defeat Arnes. Later, Megumin and Yunyun reached Axel.

What to expect from KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 10?

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 10, titled Outlaws of the Town for Beginners, will see Megumin and Yunyun enter Axel. Soon after, Megumin will try to find herself some adventure companions. While Megumin dreamt of becoming an adventurer all her life, she never imagined that it would be so complicated.

Considering that Megumin honed explosion magic, her usability was low. Hence, it can be predicted that no adventurer found her worthy of joining their party.

