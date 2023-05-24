KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 8 - Arnes arrives at Arcanretia, Megumin and Yunyun head to Axel

With the release of KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 8, fans got to see Megumin and Yunyun work together with Cecily to prove Father Zesta's innocence. While their efforts were later deemed useless, the Axis Sect was grateful and gave Megumin enough money for her next journey.

The previous episode saw Megumin having reached Arcanretia as she was unable to find jobs. That's when she was approached by the Axis Sect. In exchange for the food and shelter the church provided her, Megumin decided to help them with recruiting more members. During the recruitment, she happened to meet Yunyun, who came after her.

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 8 - Arnes follows Megumin to take Chomusuke away from her

Megumin, Cecily, and Yunyun in KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 8 (Image via Studio Deen)

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 8, titled Fanatics of the Water City, opened with Megumin, Yunyun, and Cecily discussing what they must do to rescue Father Zesta. While they were relaxed about the matter, considering that people had already begun nominating themselves for the head priest's position, the trio needed to look for evidence to prove Zesta's innocence.

Zesta was accused of ruining the town's hot springs by adding slime mix to them. While it was not too bad, the fact that the demon king was said to be involved is what got the town's officials rattled. In addition, they found a bag filled with slime mix at the scene of the crime, as people had seen the father carry the same bag earlier.

Zesta in KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 8 (Image via Studio Deen)

With no evidence to prove the father's innocence, the trio walked back to the center of the city where Father Zesta had been released by the police. They used a mage who used a lie-detecting spell to detect if the father was telling the truth or not. Upon realizing that he was speaking the truth, Zesta was released.

Soon after, Arnes arrived at their location as she was there to collect Lady Wolbach (Chomusuke). While Zesta was enchanted by her appearance, he and the townsfolk immediately became serious upon learning that Arnes was a demon girl. Following that, they chased her out of the area.

Yunyun and Megumin in KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 8 (Image via Studio Deen)

With nothing else to do, Megumin asked about Yunyun's next plan of action. That's when she realized that Yunyun wanted to travel with her and hence she was making up excuses to be in the same location as her. That's when Father Zesta awarded Megumin with money to travel to Axel. This was his way of showing gratitude for all that Megumin had done.

Later, Megumin found out from Cecily that it was Zesta who had ruined the hot springs, however, it was a mistake and had nothing to do with the demon king. Following that, Megumin created a bigger hot spring in Arcanretia by using her explosion magic. The next day, the Axis Sect members bid farewell to Megumin and Yunyun as they departed for Axel.

Final thoughts on KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 8

Megumin in KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 8 (Image via Studio Deen)

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 8 saw Megumin and Yunyun travel to Axel, the town where all adventurers begin their journey. There, Megumin also expected to see the explosion magic user, hoping to tell her all about her journey. In addition, Megumin wanted to join a good party, however, fans know who her party members are going to be.

