KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 6 - Megumin begins her journey as an adventurer

With the release of KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 6, fans got to see Megumin finally collect enough money to teleport to Arcanretia. However, before that, she and Yunyun met with a demon named Arnes, who, in search of Lady Wolbach, tried to take away Chomusuke.

The previous episode saw Megumin and Yunyun graduate from the Red Prison after they learned Intermediate magic and Explosion magic respectively. The two did so to rescue Komekko and Chomusuke, and in doing so, witnessed the explosion magic first-hand.

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 6 - Megumin has it tough as a job hunter

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 6, titled The Raison D'être of an Explosive NEET, opened with Megumin facing some challenges while finding a job as an explosion magic user, as she was trying to earn enough money to teleport to Arcanretia. Thus, in rage, she would use her explosion magic at night, which led people to believe that there was a mysterious exploder in the forest.

Seeing Megumin struggle, Yunyun tried to help her with job hunting. However, both of them went through a lot of trouble. Soon after that, Megumin again used explosion magic in the forest and asked Yunyun to carry her home. Yet, when Bukkororii arrived on the scene, Megumin told him that it was the exploder who caused the commotion.

After Yunyun carried Megumin home and left, a visitor arrived at Megumin's place as she stated how Chomusuke was Lady Wolbach, and she was willing to purchase her from Megumin for 300,000 eris. Upon hearing it, Megumin pounced on the opportunity and sold Chomusuke, who was set to be collected the next morning.

The next morning, after Yunyun arrived at Megumin's place, the visitor Arnes returned to collect Chomusuke, which is when it was revealed that she was a demon. She had gone through a lot after worthless men were attracted to her and disgusted her through their behavior.

That's when Bukkurorii arrived at Megumin's place and believed that Arnes was the exploder and chased after her alongside other villagers.

Later, Megumin asked Yunyun to keep Chomusuke as she was planning to leave for Arcanretai, given that she had enough money. Yunyun was saddened to hear that Megumin was planning not to return, but she bid her farewell. Later, Megumin had a fun time with Komekko, following which, she went to get herself teleported the next day.

During her departure, her friends gave her a staff, an eye patch, and a cape as a parting gift, which, as fans know, become part of her ensemble in the future. Following that, Megumin got teleported to Arcanretia.

Final thoughts on KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 6

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 6 saw Megumin finally leave for Arcanretia to begin her journey.

While Yunyun did not arrive during her departure, the two did say their goodbyes the previous day. However, as evident from the episode, it does not seem like the two are set to split away anytime soon.

