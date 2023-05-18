KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 8 - Release date and time, what to expect, and more

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 8 will be released on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 1 am JST on TOKYO MX and other Japanese networks. Due to the varying time zones, the episode will be available to watch on Wednesday in most countries.

The previous episode saw Megumin looking for a job in Arcaretia when she was approached by members of the Axis Church. As they treated Megumin well, she decided to help them recruit new members into their cult, which is when she found out that Yunyun had also arrived at Arcanretia.

Arnes will come after Chomusuke in KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 8

Release date and time, where to watch

Megumin and Yunyun in KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! (Image via Studio Deen)

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 8, titled Fanatics of the Water City, will be released on Wednesday, May 24, for most fans worldwide. For people in Japan, the episode will be released on Thursday, May 25, at 1 am JST. Subsequently, the release date and time will vary across different time zones.

The upcoming KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 am, Wednesday, May 24

Central Standard Time: 10 am, Wednesday, May 24

Eastern Standard Time: 11: am, Wednesday, May 24

British Standard Time: 4 pm, Wednesday, May 24

Central European Time: 5 pm, Wednesday, May 24

Indian Standard Time: 9:30 pm, Wednesday, May 24

Philippine Standard Time: 12 am, Thursday, May 25

Australian Central Standard Time: 1:30 am, Thursday, May 25

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 8 will first air on TOKYO MX and other TV networks in Japan, following which the anime will be available to stream internationally on Crunchyroll. It will also be made available to stream on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel in select Asian countries.

Recap of KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 7

Yunyun in KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! (Image via Studio Deen)

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 7, titled Troublemakers of the City of Water, saw Megumin struggling to find a job in Arcanretia when she was approached by Axis Church member Cecily to join their cult.

While Megumin rejected the offer, after getting helped by the Axis Church, she decided to help them in recruiting new members to the cult. While they were unsuccessful in their attempts, Megumin found out that Yunyun had arrived in the city as well. Moreover, she was the person who brought a warning for the city foretold by Soketto.

What to expect from KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 8?

Kolaz @KolazPV Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! | Episode 8 Preview Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! | Episode 8 Preview https://t.co/eHYeRPngIV

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 8, titled Fanatics of the Water City, will see Yunyun wanting to go back home to the Crimson Demon Village. However, she might be unwilling to leave Megumin in Arcanretia, which is why she will stay with her.

As for the city, the Axis Sect seems to be bad news considering that their members try to recruit people into their cult by sabotaging Eris Order. In addition, Arnes, who wanted to purchase Chomusuke from Megumin, will also reach Arcanretia to receive her part of their deal.

