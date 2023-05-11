KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 7 - Release date and time, what to expect, and more

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 7 will be released on Thursday, May 18, at 1 am JST on TOKYO MX and other Japanese networks. Due to the varying time zones, the episode will be available to watch on Wednesday in most countries internationally.

The previous episode saw Yunyun help Megumin with her job hunting, but they were unsuccessful. Later, a demon named Arnes arrived at Megumin's place to collect Chomusuke, given that she claimed that the cat was Lady Wolbach. While she was unable to retrieve the cat, she paid Megumin the money for the same, using which she set forth on her journey.

Megumin will hunt for jobs in KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 7

Release date and time, where to watch

Megumin

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 7, titled Troublemakers of the City of Water, will be released on Wednesday, May 17, for most fans worldwide. For people in Japan, the episode will be released on Thursday, May 18, at 1 am JST. Subsequently, the release date and time will vary across different time zones.

The upcoming KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 am, Wednesday, May 17

Central Standard Time: 10 am, Wednesday, May 17

Eastern Standard Time: 11: am, Wednesday, May 17

British Standard Time: 4 pm, Wednesday, May 17

Central European Time: 5 pm, Wednesday, May 17

Indian Standard Time: 9:30 pm, Wednesday, May 17

Philippine Standard Time: 12 am, Thursday, May 18

Australian Central Standard Time: 1:30 am, Thursday, May 18

Yunyun

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 7 will first air on TOKYO MX and other TV networks in Japan, following which the anime will be available to stream internationally on Crunchyroll. It will also be made available to stream on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel in select Asian countries.

What to expect from KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 7?

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 7 will most likely see Megumin reach Arcanretia, where she hopes to become an adventurer. However, similar to her situation in her village, Megumin will still have to hunt for jobs.

The odd thing is that the preview shows Yunyun to have joined her as well, meaning that she got permission from her parents to join Megumin on her journey. Hence, she had arrived to travel alongside her and hunt for jobs.

Recap of KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 6

Arnes

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 6, titled The Raison D'être of an Explosive NEET, saw Megumin struggle to make enough money to get teleported to Arcanretia. After failing in her attempts with Yunyun, she was approached by a demon named Arnes, who wanted to purchase Chomusuke as she was Lady Wolbach

However, she was unable to get a hold of the cat and happened to give Megumin the money for the transaction. The latter decided to travel using the funds she received and bid farewell to her friends, following which she departed for her destination.

