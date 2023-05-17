KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 7 - Megumin helps Axis Cult recruit new followers for Lady Aqua

With the release of KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 7, fans witnessed Megumin reaching Arcanretia. However, her experience wasn't as pleasing as she hoped it would be. Soon after, she had to delve into the matter surrounding the two cults of the town - Axis and Eris.

The previous episode saw Megumin searching for jobs to earn money and leave for Arcanretia. That's when a demon named Arnes gave Megumin money to purchase Chomusuke. While Megumin did not lose her cat, she did use the money to travel to Arcanretia.

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 7 - Problem set to strike on Arcanretia

Cecily as seen in KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 7 (Image via Studio Deen)

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 7, titled Troublemakers of the City of Water, opened with Megumin reaching Arcanretia. However, she learned how, as a rookie, she would not be able to accept jobs. Hence, she tried working jobs that did not need magic, however, her attempts failed.

When she was in search of other jobs, she happened to come across two men surrounding a woman. Upon misunderstanding the situation, Megumin came to the woman's rescue. But the woman ran away and got a policewoman to arrest the two men. As revealed by the men, they were members of the Eris Cult and were trying to apprehend the woman, who was a member of the Axis Cult, and get her to stop her menace.

Megumin and Zesta as seen in KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 7 (Image via Studio Deen)

After the policewoman arrived, the Axis Cult woman got hold of Megumin and fled from the location. Following that, she revealed her name to be Cecily and tried to recruit Megumin, but she instantly rejected the offer. The only reason Megumin decided to stay with Cecily was because she was willing to feed her some food at the church.

At the Axis Church, the members were astonished upon seeing Megumin as they weren't allowed around children. That's when Head Priest Zesta arrived and offered Megumin the option to stay at the church for as long as she needs. Thus, having acquired a place to stay, Megumin decided to assist the cult by helping them recruit new members.

Yunyun as seen in KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 7 (Image via Studio Deen)

Megumin came up with several clever plans, however, the priest's lecherousness and foolishness caused them to fail. While Megumin was set to accept defeat, Zesta bribed Megumin and revealed how he had heard about the person Megumin was after. Zesta revealed that he had heard of a woman known to use explosion magic. As per what he heard, the mage runs a magical items shop.

As Megumin was grateful to Zesta, she again attempted to recruit members, however, this time, the target happened to be Yunyun as she had traveled to Arcanretia. Soon after Zesta took Megumin and Yunyun back to the church, Father Zesta got arrested for possible treason, which was hinted at by a fortune that was told by Soketto. It was Yunyun who had delivered the same to Arcanretia.

Final thoughts on KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 7

Zesta as seen in KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 7 (Image via Studio Deen)

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 7 saw the Church of Axis and Eris being introduced in the anime. With this, Megumin and Yunyun could face a new series of troubles as they try to navigate their lives in a city full of cultists. That being said, neither cult seems harmful and may bring lots of humorous elements to the anime.

