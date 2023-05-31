KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 9 - Arnes gets overpowered, Megumin and Yunyun reach Axel

With the release of KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 9, fans finally witnessed Megumin use her explosion magic on a worthy opponent. Until now, she had used the spell only against hoards of monsters or for measly tasks. This time, however, she used the spell to take out a formidable foe.

The previous episode saw Arnes following Megumin and Yunyun to Arcanretia. Upon learning that Arnes was a devil, the Axis Sect and Arcanretia citizens chased her away. Later, Zesta gave Megumin some money to show appreciation for her help. Megumin and Yunyun used the money to travel to Axel.

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 9 - Megumin showcases her talent

Megumin as seen in KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 9 (Image via Studio Deen)

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 9, titled Destroyer from the Crimson Demon Village, opened with Megumin and Yunyun on their way to Axel. However, their journey was interrupted by a group of huge worm-like monsters.

While both Megumin and Yunyun were creeped out by them, they needed to help the travellers fight the monsters. Nevertheless, only Yunyun ended up helping them fight the monsters as Megumin could not risk using her one-time spell on a group of low-level monsters.

Yunyun as seen in KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 9 (Image via Studio Deen)

Yunyun received a lot of praise for her efforts and was considered the stronger Crimson Demon out of the two girls by the travellers. Following that, Yunyun was keeping an eye on any oncoming danger when a hoard of bat monsters arrived, and she had to defeat them all by herself again. This was followed by a goblin attack the next day.

When Yunyun was completely exhausted, Arnes arrived and revealed how she was responsible for sending hoards of monsters after Megumin and Yunyun as she wanted to collect Lady Wolbach. With Yunyun having no more magical power left, Megumin stepped up by baiting Arnes with Chomusuke.

Yunyun as seen in KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 9 (Image via Studio Deen)

Having acquired Lady Wolbach, Arnes prepared her Cursed Lightning technique to attack Megumin. This scared Yunyun, who started praying to several gods for help. Among her prayers, Megumin pleaded to Lady Aqua as well. Upon muttering her name, Aqua's divine auro pierced from the sky, which startled Arnes enough for her to drop Chomusuke.

Using this opportunity, Megumin prepared her explosion magic spell. This impressed Arnes as she fueled her spell with more magic. Both Megumin and Arnes launched their attacks on each other. However, Megumin's explosion magic managed to defeat Arnes.

Arnes as seen in KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! (Image via Studio Deen)

Later, Megumin was seen in the caravan resting on Yunyun's lap. That is when Yunyun expressed her desire to only be in the same party as Megumin after she learned advanced magic. Megumin accepted her resolve, soon after which the two reached Axel.

Final thoughts on KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 9

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 9 saw Megumin and Yunyun finally reach Axel. This is the same location where the original KonoSuba's story took place.

However, it cannot be said if Megumin would meet Satou Kazuma and Goddess Aqua in this anime itself. Hence, fans will have to wait until further episodes of the anime are released.

