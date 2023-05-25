KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 9 - Release date and time, what to expect, and more

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 9 will be released on Thursday, June 1, 2023. The episode will premiere at 1 am JST on TOKYO MX and other Japanese networks. Due to the varying time zones, the episode will be available to watch on Wednesday in most countries.

The previous episode saw Megumin and Yunyun encounter Arnes as she chased after them to steal away Chomusuke. However, upon realizing that Arnes was a demon, the Axis Sect and the townsfolk chased her away. Following that, Zesta rewarded Megumin with enough money to travel to Axel.

Megumin will fight Arnes in KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 9

Release date and time, where to watch

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 9 will be titled Destroyer from the Crimson Demon Village. The episode is set to be released on Wednesday, May 31, for most fans worldwide. For people in Japan, the episode will be released on Thursday, June 1, at 1 am JST. Subsequently, the release date and time will vary across different time zones.

The upcoming KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 am, Wednesday, May 31

Central Standard Time: 10 am, Wednesday, May 31

Eastern Standard Time: 11 am, Wednesday, May 31

British Standard Time: 4 pm, Wednesday, May 31

Central European Time: 5 pm, Wednesday, May 31

Indian Standard Time: 9:30 pm, Wednesday, May 31

Philippine Standard Time: 12 am, Thursday, June 1

Australian Central Standard Time: 1:30 am, Thursday, June 1

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 9 will first air on TOKYO MX and other TV networks in Japan. Simultaneously, the anime will be available to stream internationally on Crunchyroll. The episode will also be made available to stream on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel in select Asian countries.

Recap of KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 8

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 8, titled Fanatics of the Water City, saw Megumin, Yunyun, and Cecily try to prove Father Zesta's innocence. However, he was released a bit later as the police recognized their mistake.

Later, Arnes arrived at Arcanretia to take away Chomusuke. However, upon realizing that she was a demon girl, the Axis Sect and the townsfolk chased her away. Following that, Zesta gave Megumin enough money to continue her journey. Thus, both Megumin and Yunyun got onto the coach for Axel.

What to expect from KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 9?

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 9, titled Destroyer from the Crimson Demon Village, will focus on Megumin and Yunyun's journey to Axel. While the duo has managed to board the coach for Axel, another trouble is brewing. Megumin and Yunyun's coach is set to be attacked by monsters, as a mysterious enemy has their eyes on them.

While the enemy hasn't yet been revealed, the final moments of the previous episode showed a person from Arcanretia keeping an eye on the coach to Axel. Thus, the enemy could be robbers, aiming for Megumin's money or goons sent by Arnes to capture Chomusuke.

