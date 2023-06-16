KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 12 - Release date and time, what to expect, and more details

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 12 will be released on Thursday, June 22, at 1:00 am JST, on TOKYO MX and other Japanese networks. Due to the varying time zones, the finale will be available to watch on Wednesday, June 21, in most countries.

The previous episode saw Megumin and Yunyun encountering Demon Host. Hence, the adventurers of Axel looked for the blue-haired archpriest, hoping she could defeat him. After an unsuccessful search, Megumin and Yunyun happened to encounter the demon again. However, this time, Host proposed a deal, asking Megumin to hand over Lady Wolbach in exchange for the safety of Axel town.

Megumin and Yunyun will fight the demon in KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 12

Host in KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! (Image via Studio Deen)

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 12, titled An Explosion on This Wonderful World!, will be the final episode of the anime which is set to be released on Wednesday, June 21, for most fans worldwide. For people in Japan, the episode will be released on Thursday, June 22, at 1:00 am JST.

The upcoming final episode of KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:00 am, Wednesday, June 21

Central Standard Time: 10:00 am, Wednesday, June 21

Eastern Standard Time: 11:00 am, Wednesday, June 21

British Standard Time: 4:00 pm, Wednesday, June 21

Central European Time: 5:00 pm, Wednesday, June 21

Indian Standard Time: 9:30 pm, Wednesday, June 21

Philippine Standard Time: 12:00 am, Thursday, June 22

Australian Central Standard Time: 1:30 am, Thursday, June 22

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 12 will first air on TOKYO MX and other TV networks in Japan. Simultaneously, the anime will be available to stream internationally on Crunchyroll. It will also be made available to stream on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel in select Asian countries.

Recap of KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 11

Cecily in KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! (Image via Studio Deen)

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 11, titled The Explosion Girl and the Forest Irregularity, saw Megumin and Yunyun encountering Demon Host. On getting to know the same, the Axel adventurers went to hunt for it. However, upon learning about its strength, they decided to look for the blue-haired priest.

Later, Cecily also hired Megumin to search for the archpriest, however, they were unsuccessful. The next day, when Megumin and Yunyun teamed up with a party to take out a monster, they again encountered Host. This time, however, the demon proposed a deal, asking Megumin to hand over Lady Wolbach, in exchange of the town's safety.

What to expect from KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 12?

Megumin in KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! (Image via Studio Deen)

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 12, titled An Explosion on This Wonderful World!, will most likely see Megumin and Yunyun deciding to fight Demon Host. While the town's safety is at stake, Megumin would not want to give away Chomusuke. Hence, she and Megumin will fight the demon in hopes of defeating.

As evident from the preview, the duo will also get some help from the party they teamed up with in the last episode. Moreover, there is also a chance that Kazuma and Aqua will make their appearance in the upcoming episode.

