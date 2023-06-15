KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 11 - Megumin searches for Aqua, Demon Host proposes a deal

With the release of KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 11, fans witnessed Megumin looking for Aqua. After Megumin and Yunyun reported seeing a powerful demon, the adventurers of Axel were worried. Hence, they looked for the powerful blue-haired archpriest.

The previous episode saw Megumin and Yunyun struggle to join a party. While Megumin was strong, she could only use explosion magic, so people avoided her. Meanwhile, Yunyun was receiving odd offers from older men. Thus, both Megumin and Yunyun decided to work together as a duo.

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 11 - Cecily hires Megumin to search for Aqua

Megumin and Yunyun in KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 11 (Image via Studio Deen)

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 11, titled The Explosion Girl and the Forest Irregularity, opened with Megumin and Yunyun running into Demon Host while hunting for monsters. While Host wasn't hostile, Megumin and Yunyun were scared for their lives and hurried back to the adventure guild. Once there, they reported the demon's appearance.

The next day, the adventurers were heading out to hunt the demon. While Yunyun did not want to go, Megumin convinced her as it would be a good time to showcase their usefulness. Thus, they might be invited to a party.

During the hunt, the famed hero, who wielded the cursed sword, was reportedly defeated by the demon. Hence, they needed someone stronger to fight it. Thus, Luna asked everyone to look for a blue-haired archpriest (Aqua).

Cecily and Megumin in KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 11 (Image via Studio Deen)

Following that, everyone in the town started looking for the blue-haired archpriest. While Megumin did spot her, the archpriest's behavior convinced Megumin that she was not the person she was looking for. Soon after, Cecily arrived from Arcanretia to hire Megumin's services to find the archpriest and defeat the demon.

As per Cecily, Father Zesta heard the voice of Goddess Aqua from Axel. Thus, she was sent to investigate the reason behind such voices. Megumin accepted the job and worked with Cecily to look for the archpriest, but they were unsuccessful.

Yunyun in KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 11 (Image via Studio Deen)

The next day, Megumin and Yunyun were invited by a party to hunt for a monster. After they succeeded in their mission, Demon Host attacked the party members. He was looking for Lady Wolbach and could smell her scent in the location. Considering that Host was the second demon to refer to Chomusuke as Lady Wolbach, Megumin finally enquired the demon why they were referring to her cat as such.

Upon hearing the name "Chomusuke," the demon thought back to Komekko, Megumin's younger sister, who had also mentioned the name previously. Without revealing much, the demon proposed a deal to Megumin and Yunyun. He asked them to hand over Lady Wolbach to him in exchange for which he would not harm them or Axel town. Thus, Megumin and Yunyun were left with a difficult decision to make.

Final thoughts on KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 11

Demon Host in KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 11 (Image via Studio Deen)

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 11 saw Megumin looking for Aqua. With this, there is a good possibility that she will meet her and Kazuma in the anime's final episode. In addition, fans might even learn the secret behind Lady Wolbach and why the demons refer to Chomusuke as such.

