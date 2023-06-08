KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 11 - Release date and time, what to expect, and more

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 11 will be released on Thursday, June 15, at 1:00 am JST on TOKYO MX and other Japanese networks. Due to the varying time zones, the episode will be available to watch on Wednesday in most countries.

The previous episode saw Megumin and Yunyun arrive at Axel as they start looking for parties to join. After they were unsuccessful in joining any party, Megumin suggested that they pair up. While Yunyun was against the idea, she accepted it upon realizing that they were running out of money.

Megumin and Yunyun will face a demon in KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 11

Release date and time, where to watch

Megumin in KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! (Image via Studio Deen)

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 11, titled The Explosion Girl and the Forest Irregularity, is set to be released on Wednesday, June 14, for most fans worldwide. For people in Japan, the episode will be released on Thursday, June 15, at 1:00 am JST. Subsequently, the release date and time will vary across different time zones.

The upcoming KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:00 am, Wednesday, June 14

Central Standard Time: 10:00 am, Wednesday, June 14

Eastern Standard Time: 11:00 am, Wednesday, June 14

British Standard Time: 4:00 pm, Wednesday, June 14

Central European Time: 5:00 pm, Wednesday, June 14

Indian Standard Time: 9:30 pm, Wednesday, June 14

Philippine Standard Time: 12:00 am, Thursday, June 15

Australian Central Standard Time: 1:30 am, Thursday, June 15

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 11 will first air on TOKYO MX and other TV networks in Japan. Simultaneously, the anime will be available to stream internationally on Crunchyroll. The episode will also be made available to stream on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel in select Asian countries.

Recap of KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 10

Megumin in KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! (Image via Studio Deen)

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 10, titled Outlaws of the Town for Beginners, saw Megumin and Yunyun look for parties to join. While the former managed to get people to invite her, upon learning that she could only use explosion magic, they backed away.

Meanwhile, Yunyun was also having trouble finding a party. Hence, Megumin and Yunyun decided to pair up to make ends meet.

What to expect from KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 11?

Yunyun in KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! (Image via Studio Deen)

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 11, titled The Explosion Girl and the Forest Irregularity, will pick up from Megumin and Yunyun pairing up as a party. They will try to take on jobs together in hopes of earning money. That's when a new threat will appear in Axel.

Megumin will want to use this opportunity to impress the adventurers. Thus, she will plan to defeat the demon with Yunyun in hopes of adventurers wanting her to join their party. However, as explained by Yunyun in the episode preview, the demon is quite strong; thus it remains to be seen regarding what really will happen in the upcoming episode.

Poll : 0 votes