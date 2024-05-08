Konosuba season 3 episode 5 review: Kazuma enlisted by Eris in a treasure hunt as the Devil King's army is defeated

Konosuba season 3 episode 5 was officially released on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, bringing with it the exciting continuation of the series’ third season. Likewise, fans were expecting an action-packed episode showing Kazuma and co fighting against the attacking Devil King’s army.

However, Konosuba season 3 episode 5 instead took the time to set up plotlines for both the near- and far-futures of the series’ third season. This mostly was achieved via Kazuma reuniting with the goddess Eris again, and being asked to enter the hunt for the Divine Treasures alongside Chris.

Konosuba season 3 episode 5 sees Kazuma roped into the Divine Treasure hunt by Eris herself

Brief episode recap

Konosuba season 3 episode 5 began immediately where the last episode ended, this time focusing on the horde of monsters outside the royal capital. Kazuma Sato and co were then seen joining the fight thanks to Claire vouching for him despite his low level. Standersby then began discussing Kazuma’s various achievements, eventually starting a cheer for him. He then looked up to Iris who was watching on with Rain and told her to watch him.

Aqua then approached Kazuma, saying she has a feeling that this will end badly, referencing Megumin and Darkness’ behaviors in doing so. Kazuma then gave an inspirational speech, but was immediately shown to have died and ended up in front of Eris yet again. The two’s latest meeting was an awkward one, with Eris clearly silently judging Kazuma for winding up in front of her again.

Konosuba season 3 episode 5 then saw Kazuma begin explaining what happened to her, in turn prompting a flashback showing the progression of the battle. Kazuma was chasing after a weak monster called a Kobold, when he was tricked into being surrounded by an entire pack of them. Returning to the present, Eris is clearly shown to be annoyed at this. However, she then ridiculed Kazuma’s behavior with Chris the other day, specifically how he touched her.

Konosuba season 3 episode 5 sees Eris make her third season debut (Image via Deen)

Kazuma apologized deeply to Eris, who then asked if his "new little sister" Iris gave him a big head. A worried Kazuma then asked her just how closely she had been watching him, prompting her to laugh before saying she has to ask him a favor which will earn him no glory or reward. However, she emphasizes that it’s something she can only ask of someone she trusts, asking Kazuma to also help collect the Divine Treasures.

Konosuba season 3 episode 5 then saw Kazuma revived, being immediately greeted by Aqua and realizing that the battle was over. Kazuma then contemplated what he’d do, prompting a flashback which saw Eris explain the weapons known as Divine Treasures. One allows you to summon a monster at random, while another lets you swap bodies with another for a certain amount of time. Hilariously, everyone else in his group besides him was being hailed as an MVP in the battle.

However, this backfired for Megumin, with the soldiers asking to see her Advanced Magic as well, of which she obviously has none. Kazuma and Megumin then returned to the castle, where she asked to return home first thing in the morning. They then met up with Princess Iris, who invited him to stay in his old room for the night and rest considering what he’d been through

Kazuma is roped into helping Chris search for the Divine Treasures by Eris herself in Konosuba season 3 episode 5 (Image via Drive)

Konosuba season 3 episode 5 saw Kazuma accept that it was time to go home, with Megumin commenting that she prefers their life in Axel together to what it has been in the royal capital. Kazuma agreed, clearly embarrassed by her sentiment, when the two were interrupted by Iris. She revealed that Claire rejected the idea of him staying in the castle, prompting him to accept this and apologize to her for not being of more help in the battle.

Megumin then noticed that Iris’ necklace, which she got from her brother Jatice, was oozing magic power. She asked what it does, but Iris said that no one is sure of how to use it, showing them the inscription which was in Japanese. Kazuma read it and thought it was a joke, but the necklace then began glowing, revealing itself as the Divine Treasure which swaps two people's souls, doing so with Kazuma and Iris.

Konosuba season 3 episode 5 saw Kazuma remember that Eris told him of this Divine Treasure, sharing what he knows of it with Iris and Megumin. However, Iris became sad, sharing how she was excited to see what it’s like leaving the castle without guards or retainers. Megumin then volunteered to go out with her and look after her so she can have fun while she’s able to.

However, Megumin’s promise of their coming adventures caused Kazuma to second guess this plan. Kazuma, meanwhile, was enjoying life as Princess Iris, earning suspicion from Claire but not of Iris actually being Kazuma. Mitsurugi then approached “Iris” and touched her head, prompting Kazuma to demand his execution before relenting at Claire’s request. Kazuma then learned that Darkness was bathing, demanding (as Iris) to bathe with her and Claire also.

Claire became feverish at the idea, prompting them to arrive at the bath and find Darkness already clothed. However, some brief words persuaded Darkness to enter the bath once more. However, Kazuma began getting in his own head, briefly questioning whether or not to go through with it before deciding to do so. The episode ended with a brief scene of Iris (in Kazuma’s body) and Megumin getting into a fight with some street thugs.

In review

While Konosuba season 3 episode 5 didn’t quite deliver in the action department as much as fans expected, it did introduce the overarching plot for the third season as was anticipated. Likewise, this is done in an effective way which continues to affirm that Kazuma truly does view Eris as a goddess, also furthering their relationship in the process of her asking him to hunt for the Divine Treasures.

The fifth episode also excels at further developing Kazuma and Megumin’s relationship, both by having them express their genuine feelings for each other (albeit implicitly) and by acting as partners in crime. It’s a touching moment even in spite of its implicitness, which admittedly makes the buildup to Kazuma and Megumin’s likely eventual mutual confession of love all the more enthralling.

In summation

Overall, Konosuba season 3 episode 5 is an exciting installment to the series which sets up the long-term narrative of the ongoing third season. While it wasn’t quite as action-packed as fans hoped, it’s expected that Kazuma’s search for the Divine Treasures will naturally lend itself to the fight scenes fans want.

