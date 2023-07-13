Is My Adventures with Superman inspired by Shonen anime? Explored

My Adventures with Superman is the latest animated adaptation of the iconic superhero, and it has taken a turn from the norm. The series merges superhero feats with everyday scenarios involving Lois Lane and Clark Kent.

Its style feels more akin to shonen anime like One-Punch Man rather than traditional iterations like Superman: The Animated Series. This hybrid aesthetic has sparked questions about its true identity - is it an anime or a Western cartoon?

Appearances can be misleading, and My Adventures with Superman is a prime example. Despite its resemblance to shonen anime, it is an American creation through and through. Warner Bros. Animation and DC Entertainment spearhead its production, with Jake Wyatt steering its creative direction.

The voiceover cast, including Jack Quaid, Alice Lee, and Jeannie Tirado, are all English-speaking talents. Animation and voice acting are not outsourced; everything is produced within the US.

From Japan to Metropolis: Anime style in My Adventures with Superman

An anime Metropolis: Vibrant visuals define My Adventures with Superman (Image via Adult Swim)

The anime-inspired style of the new Superman series is not an anomaly in the American animation industry. Series like the 2003 Teen Titans, Rooster Teeth's RWBY, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and Totally Spies! have similarly sported anime aesthetics.

This influence of anime on Western animation has been a trend for decades, and the Superman series is just the latest in this line.

The term "anime," while devoid of Japanese involvement in the case of My Adventures with Superman, can still be applied to it.

In Japan, "anime" is a straightforward truncation of the English word "animation," encompassing all animated works regardless of their geographical origin.

On the other hand, from the Western perspective, "anime" usually refers specifically to animated productions hailing from Japan.

Turtle 🔱(CR: Preacher) @SteelSandRun They gave My Adventures with Superman an anime ending and it's so cool

They gave My Adventures with Superman an anime ending and it's so coolhttps://t.co/Y44Ah6uS99

Anime in the present era is far from being homogeneous. The artistic styles employed in anime can vary widely, contingent on elements such as the genre, plotline, and the intended viewer demographic.

The origins of anime can be traced back to groundbreakers such as Osamu Tezuka, the creative mind behind Astro Boy. The early animation styles of Walt Disney productions significantly influenced Tezuka's work.

This influence is seen in Tezuka's works like Kimba the White Lion, Metropolis, and Princess Knight and in modern series like Super Milk Chan and Crayon Shin-chan, which resemble early American animation.

My Adventures with Superman: A bridge between Eastern and Western animation

The best of both worlds: The new Superman series blends Eastern and Western animation traditions (Image via Adult Swim)

Grasping the expansive interpretation of anime in Japan, My Adventures with Superman could be seen as an anime through a Japanese lens.

Though categorized as an "animated series" within the United States, the Japanese perspective would still comfortably accommodate it under the anime umbrella.

This underscores the intriguing reciprocity between Western and Japanese animation, a dynamic that enhances our appreciation for the fluidity of the animation world.

Home of DCU @homeofdcu Producer Jake Wyatt confirms that a second season has already been ordered for My Adventures with Superman! Producer Jake Wyatt confirms that a second season has already been ordered for My Adventures with Superman! https://t.co/dYzTAyZ9mu

The series, straddling the divide between Eastern and Western animations, symbolizes the complexities of cultural and aesthetic interpretations.

It serves as a testament to the global evolution of animation, reflecting how cultural boundaries become blurred in the realm of creative expression.

Hence, My Adventures with Superman offers a fresh narrative journey and encapsulates the rich tapestry of the global animation field. It is a mirror reflecting the cultural exchanges and mutual influences that continually shape and redefine what we understand as anime and animated series.

The series, thus, stands as a vibrant symbol of an ever-adaptive, ever-evolving animation industry.

Poll : 0 votes