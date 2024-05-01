Konosuba season 3 episode 4 review: Kazuma and co prepare for battle with the Devil King Army as the noble thief is revealed

Konosuba season 3 episode 4 was officially released on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 in Japan, bringing with it the exciting continuation of the series’ highly-anticipated third season. This latest installment saw the series revert to its comedy roots, with the entire episode being full of hilarious moments and character interactions.

However, Konosuba season 3 episode 4 doesn’t do this at the expense of plot advancement, with several key narratives set up by the installment’s events. These are most notably a looming fight with the Devil King Army, as well as the reveal of who the Robin Hood-esque thief is.

Konosuba season 3 episode 4 hammers home the comedy while setting up an action-packed sequel episode

Brief episode recap

Konosuba season 3 episode 4 begins at Lord Alderp's mansion given Iris' mission for Kazuma and co (Image via Drive)

Konosuba season 3 episode 4 began with Lord Alderp incredulously scrutinizing Kazuma and co’s appearance, with Aqua and Megumin also complaining to Kazuma at the same time. Alderp then told Megumin not to blow up his property again, before turning to Darkness and sharing his distaste for how the rumors of the two of them have affected his public image.

In the process, he told Darkness that it’s fine and they’re all welcome to stay as long as they like, causing the other three to begin fighting over sleeping arrangements. Later that day, Kazuma walked around Alderp’s mansion wishing he was back in the castle with Iris. He then came upon Alderp in a strange room with a mirror, chair, and table with food and drink on it.

Konosuba season 3 episode 4 then revealed it was a magic mirror, which he planned to use to spy on Darkness while she took a bath. Kazuma then ordered Alderp to leave so he could stay in the room and ensure no one spied on his comrades. Kazuma then threatened to reveal Alderp’s room to his maids, with the two being discovered by Darkness as they argued.

Kazuma and co get a little too "at home" in Lord Alderp's mansion in Konosuba season 3 episode 4 (Image via Drive)

She then broke the magic mirror, with nothing of note happening for the three days after. The fourth day then began with Megumin and Kazuma getting another scene developing their feelings for each other, with an emphasis on Megumin’s for him. She even asked him to join her for a date after he finished breakfast. However, the “date” was revealed to be an excuse for Megumin practicing her explosion magic.

Konosuba season 3 episode 4 saw Aqua getting drunk with the maid staff in the meanwhile, with Darkness apologizing to Alderp for everyone in the meantime. Kazuma had also reverted to his pampered ways he first showed in the castle with Iris, prompting Alderp to speak with Darkness about them adjusting how “at home” they feel.

Later that night, Kazuma came upon Chris having snuck in the mansion, suggesting her to be the thief. Kazuma then briefed her on their situation, suggesting she apologize and pay her debts. However, Chris argued she had a good reason for doing this, but Kazuma refused to listen to her explanation, instead telling her to leave now before he gets involved.

Chris returns in Konosuba season 3 episode 4 as the true identity of the noble thief Kazuma and co are hunting (Image via Drive)

Konosuba season 3 episode 4 saw Chris depart after using Bind on Kazuma to make it look like he was overpowered and let the thief escape. The others then found Kazuma, with Aqua apologizing for going through his room and breaking one of his things since he was bound. She apologized for several other things she did too, prompting Darkness and Megumin to join in as well. However, they forced Kazuma to apologize for things rather than apologizing to him.

Lord Alderp came upon this scene clearly infuriated, with Kazuma and co reporting what happened to Iris and co the next day. Iris then showed him mercy despite his relative failure, but this also meant he was forced to leave the castle for good. He and the others then shopped in the capital before departing for home in Axel.

Konosuba season 3 episode 4 then saw Aqua and Kazuma run into Kyoya Mitsurugi, with Aqua eventually remembering him. He then offered her a ring as a gift to celebrate their reunion, with Kazuma judging him for such a “gentlemanly move.” However, the ring was too small, prompting Aqua to reject the gift.

Later that night, Chris visited Kazuma to explain her thieving actions to him. However, Kazuma refused to listen due to not wanting to get involved. Eventually, she got him to listen, explaining that she’s been gathering items known as Divine Treasures. Kazuma eventually realized that she’s discussing the cheat items which reincarnated people get when they recinarnate into this world.

Konosuba season 3 episode 4 saw Chris explain that they all have different effects, and can even bring wealth. This caused Kazuma to realize she is the one who stole the money-making hammer from him in the first episode of the third season. However, she claimed they needed to be collected, but couldn’t share the details per her client. She did share that she sensed the presence of an incredible treasure coming from the royal castle, asking him to help her.

Kazuma refused, prompting Chris to depart and promise to come back later. Kazuma then tried going back to sleep, but a Devil King Army alert began ringing out before he could. This prompted Darkness to try and get Kazuma to prepare for battle, but he refused. Darkness then tried wrangling Megumin and Aqua, but was unable to do so without his help.

Konosuba season 3 episode 4 saw Kazuma realize that if he performs well in the fight, he could be invited back to the castle to spend more time in a life of luxury with Iris. The episode ended with the foursome heading out to battle, with Kazuma literally dragging Aqua to the battlefield against her will.

In review

One of the most beloved aspects of the Konosuba television anime series is the intense level of comedy it brings, of which this latest episode is no exception. In everything from season 1 and 2 callbacks to fresh new jokes, the fourth episode of season 3 does a fantastic job of having viewers hunched over laughing for a majority of its runtime.

However, this isn’t at the expense of plot or character development, with Konosuba season 3 episode 4 interweaving both into its aforementioned comedic focus. This makes for an enthralling watch which hardly feels like the post 24-minute runtime for the installment, something that the series excels at when firing on all cylinders.

In summation

Overall, Konosuba season 3 episode 4 serves as an episode which is both an enjoyable watch and significantly advances the plot of the third season. The reveal of Chris’ mission is likely to be Kazuma and co’s main focus for the latter half of the season. Meanwhile, in the immediate future, fans have a battle with the Devil King Army to look forward to for next week’s installment.

