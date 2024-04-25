Konosuba season 3 episode 4: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Konosuba season 3 episode 4 is scheduled to release on May 1, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. Fans residing in Japan can watch the broadcast of the episode on Tokyo MX as well as other local television networks. The English-subtitled version of the episode will also be available on Crunchyroll, which will be simulcast with the Japanese broadcast.

The upcoming episode will focus on Kazuma and his ragtag crew’s attempt to nab the thief who has been stealing from all the corrupt nobles. Kazuma was the one who proposed this idea because he wanted to reside in Iris’ palace for some more time. However, he found himself having to stay in Alderp’s quarters, which was not the outcome Kazuma initially wanted.

Konosuba season 3 episode 4 release date and time

Iris as seen in the anime series (Image via Drive and Studio Deen)

As stated earlier, Konosuba season 3 episode 4 will be released on May 1, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. Most regions in the world will stream the episode on the aforementioned date, except for a few countries due to the difference in time zones.

The release times, along with the corresponding time zones for various regions, are mentioned below:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 7:30 am Wednesday May 1, 2024 Central Standard Time 9:30 am Wednesday May 1, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 10:30 am Wednesday May 1, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 2:30 pm Wednesday May 1, 2024 Central European Time 4:30 pm Wednesday May 1, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:00 pm Wednesday May 1, 2024 Philippine Time 10:30 pm Wednesday May 1, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:00 am Thursday May 2, 2024

Where to watch Konosuba season 3 episode 4?

International fans can watch the stream on Crunchyroll. The English-subtitled version of the episode will not be available for free. Fans will have to avail of the platform’s paid services to watch the latest episodes.

Fans in Japan can watch the broadcast of Konosuba season 3 episode 4 on Tokyo MX, Sun TV, TV Aichi, BS 11, and KBS Kyoto. Tokyo MX will broadcast the episode on May 1 at 11:30 pm JST. BS 11, Sun TV, and KBS Kyoto will broadcast the episode on May 2 at 1:30 am JST, while AT-X will broadcast the episode on May 2 at 9 pm JST.

Konosuba season 3 episode 3 recap

The episode began with Kazuma narrating stories of darkness to Iris. However, he was interrupted because the nature of these stories was not suitable for someone as young and impressionable as Iris. After a brief argument with Claire, the noble and personal guard accompanying Iris, Kazuma was labeled useless.

He seemed to enjoy the carefree life and received the treatment that any royal member would. He also spent the week being Iris’s playmate, which he thoroughly enjoyed. He also realized that Iris was constantly sheltered and that an honest interaction with him was something she thoroughly enjoyed.

Megumin, Aqua, and Darkness visited him at an unexpected time. They wanted to bring him back to Axel since he had the duties of an adventurer in that town.

However, Iris decided to throw a farewell party for him. It was here that Kazuma decided to nab the thief who was stealing from corrupt nobles in the hopes of extending his time in the palace. However, the episode ended with him and his crew being forced to live in Lord Alderp’s residence.

What to expect in Konosuba season 3 episode 4?

Konosuba season 3 episode 4 will most likely focus on Kazuma and his crew’s attempts to nab the thief. They are investigating the Robinhood impersonator. Kazuma believed that stealing as an act was wrong and, therefore, decided to nab him.

However, this will be a tough nut to crack since there aren’t any leads. If they're able to capture the thief in question, it will be interesting to see how polished their detective skills are.

