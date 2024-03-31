10 best anime to watch if you like KonoSuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World!

KonoSuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! is a popular Japanese light novel series that has been adapted into an anime. The story follows Kazuma Satou, an ordinary high school student who dies in an embarrassing way and is given the chance to be reborn in a fantasy world.

He chooses to bring the goddess Aqua with him, but soon realizes she is useless. They form a dysfunctional party with other quirky characters like Megumin, the explosion-obsessed mage, and Darkness, the masochistic crusader.

The series stands out for its unique comedic take on the "stuck in a fantasy world" premise. It parodies common tropes in a lighthearted way by using ridiculous characters and situations. If you enjoyed the humor and adventurous spirit of KonoSuba, here are 9 other great anime series to watch next.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the writer's opinion. The anime mentioned here are not ranked in any particular order.

10 must-watch anime for fans of KonoSuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World!

1. Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World

Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World (Image via White Fox)

Re:Zero has a similar premise to KonoSuba, with an ordinary young man named Subaru getting transported to a fantasy world. However, Re:Zero takes itself more seriously, with higher stakes for Subaru, who has the ability to return from death to a checkpoint whenever he dies.

This leads to a lot of gruesome deaths as he struggles to survive in the new dangerous world. Like Kazuma, Subaru forms bonds with eccentric female characters who help him on his quest. Re:Zero has more dark moments, but still retains humor during the lighthearted scenes.

2. The Devil is a Part-Timer!

The Devil is a Part-Timer! (Image via White Fox)

This reverse isekai anime follows the demon lord Satan who is transported to modern-day Japan after his defeat. He has to adapt and find work, ending up at a fast food restaurant called MgRonald's.

Much of the comedy comes from Satan adjusting to his new life and discovering how to use his demonic powers in a world with no magic. Like KonoSuba, viewers enjoy the fish-out-of-water antics of a fantasy world character trying to make it in a setting they're completely unfamiliar with.

Satan attempting to understand modern Japanese culture results in funny misunderstandings that fans of KonoSuba's comedy would enjoy.

3. Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious

Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious (Image via White Fox)

Cautious Hero features a hero who is the opposite of Kazuma. Seiya Ryuuguuin is overpowered but so paranoid that he spends all his time preparing for battles instead of actually fighting them. He obsessively trains, studies magic, and buys excessive supplies despite having maxed out stats.

The goddess Ristarte summons him thinking he is the perfect hero, but soon realizes his neurotic perfectionism causes more problems than it solves. Watching Seiya overprepare for every minor battle in comical ways is reminiscent of Aqua's ineptitude despite being a goddess.

4. No Game No Life

No Game No Life (Image via Madhouse)

No Game No Life follows genius gamer siblings Sora and Shiro, who get whisked into a fantasy world where everything is decided by games. Their cunning tactics make them an unbeatable duo, similar to how Kazuma is able to cleverly defeat powerful opponents.

No Game No Life is full of over-the-top antics and ecchi humor, just like KonoSuba. The vibrant art and animation style also resembles KonoSuba. If you enjoy watching protagonists using wit to outmaneuver challenges, No Game No Life delivers.

5. Saga of Tanya the Evil

Saga of Tanya the Evil (Image via NUT)

Saga of Tanya the Evil stars a villainous female lead similar to Aqua. Tanya is a ruthless soldier who gets reincarnated in an alternate World War I era reality. She climbs up the military ranks by exploiting her magical powers and strategic foresight from her previous life.

Like KonoSuba, Tanya the Evil flips common tropes with an anti-hero type protagonist. It also features magic in a more modern warfare setting. The dark comedy and action will appeal to KonoSuba fans.

6. Wise Man's Grandchild

Wise Man's Grandchild (Image via Lidenfilms)

Wise Man's Grandchild focuses on an ordinary man reborn into a magical world with his memories intact. He uses his knowledge to invent powerful spells and potions, quickly gaining fame and becoming regarded as a prodigy.

Like KonoSuba, the series explores what an average person would do if given magic powers without much effort. The lighthearted tone with a ridiculously overpowered main character makes for entertaining comedy.

7. Ascendance of a Bookworm

Ascendance of a Bookworm (Image via Ajia-do Animation Works)

Ascendance of a Bookworm stars female lead Myne, a bookworm who tragically passes away and wakes up as a sickly five-year-old girl in a medieval fantasy world. She retains her love of books and decides to become a librarian.

However, without modern printing technology, Myne resorts to using her modern knowledge to invent new ways to create books and further the advancement of printing. Like in KonoSuba, we get to see a modern person leverage their knowledge in clever ways to overcome the restrictions of a fantasy world.

8. Log Horizon

Log Horizon (Image via Satelight)

Log Horizon tells the story of players transported into the virtual MMORPG Elder Tale as their game avatars. They have to adjust to the game world becoming their new reality and fight monsters. The series explores creative applications of game mechanics.

Protagonist Shiroe leads his comrades in pioneering new strategies that are reminiscent of Kazuma's inventive problem-solving. Log Horizon captures the adventurous team dynamics of multiplayer RPGs similar to Kazuma's party.

9. In Another World With My Smartphone

In Another World With My Smartphone (Image via Production Reed)

In Another World With My Smartphone is an isekai anime with a lot of similarities to KonoSuba. After getting accidentally killed by God, Touya Mochizuki is resurrected in a medieval fantasy world and granted one wish.

He asks only to keep his smartphone with him in the new world. Touya uses his inexhaustible magic power and phone's convenient apps to breeze through challenges. The ridiculous overpowered protagonist winning battles with a smartphone mirrors Aqua's wacky solutions to problems.

10. I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level

I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level (Image via Revoroot)

I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level follows office worker Azusa Aizawa who dies from overwork and gets reincarnated as an immortal witch. She retires to a peaceful life killing slimes to pass the time.

Like KonoSuba, this relaxing isekai anime features several female leads and parodies common tropes. The easygoing pace with Azusa casually using her max level powers provides plenty of laughs. Fans of KonoSuba's brand of low-stakes yet whimsical fantasy comedy will enjoy this series.

Conclusion

KonoSuba's unique blend of parody humor, eccentric characters, and fantasy adventure make it a beloved anime. Fans of the show appreciate its ability to poke fun at common isekai and RPG tropes. The anime on this list bring different comedic perspectives to similar premises.

Re:Zero and Cautious Hero take the fantasy world situation more seriously. The Devil is a Part-Timer! and Tanya the Evil use reverse isekai settings. No Game No Life, Wise Man's Grandchild, Ascendance of a Bookworm, and In Another World With My Smartphone feature overpowered protagonists using clever tactics. And Log Horizon explores team dynamics in an MMORPG-turned-reality scenario.

Each recommendation puts an entertaining spin on characters transported to fantasy worlds, just like in the delightfully funny KonoSuba series.

Related Links:

Konosuba season 3 confirms April 2024 release with first trailer

10 anime to watch for fans of Re: Zero

10 best Isekai anime with overpowered main characters, ranked

10 best anime like Delicious in Dungeon to watch for fantasy anime fans

8 Anime where a boy gets reincarnated as a girl