KonoSuba season 3 episode 2: Everything we know

KonoSuba season 3 episode 2 is set to release on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at 11 pm Japanese Standard Time, according to the anime’s official website. With Kazuma once again set in his life as an adventurer following his unsuccessful attempt at becoming a monk, fans expect the coming installment to begin the season’s overarching plotline.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for KonoSuba season 3 episode 2 at the time of this article’s writing. This trend is likely to continue throughout the first season. While fans can look to the manga adaptation for spoiler information, there’s no guarantee that every episode will match directly with the source material.

Thankfully, fans have verified official release information for the upcoming episode as of this article’s writing, if nothing else. Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for KonoSuba season 3 episode 2 and speculates on what to expect from it.

KonoSuba season 3 episode 2 release date and time

With Kazuma's dreams of monkhood behind him, KonoSuba season 3 episode 2 should see his party's next wacky adventure again (Image via Drive)

KonoSuba season 3 episode 2 is set to release at 11:30 pm JST on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. For a majority of international fans, this translates to a Wednesday morning local release window. A minority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will see the episode become available early Wednesday morning. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

KonoSuba season 3 episode 2 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 7:30 am, Wednesday, April 17, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 10:30 am, Wednesday, April 17, 2024 British Summer Time 3:30 pm, Wednesday, April 17, 2024 Central European Summer Time 4:30 pm, Wednesday, April 17, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8 pm, Wednesday, April 17, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 10:30 pm, Wednesday, April 17, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 11:30 pm, Wednesday, April 17, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12 am, Thursday, April 18, 2024

KonoSuba season 3 episode 2 where to watch

Unfortunately, bad times are likely ahead for Kazuma via his meeting with Princess Iris (Image via Drive)

According to the series’ official website, international audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly 30 minutes after the episode airs in Japan. Unfortunately, Crunchyroll is the only platform streaming the anime series as of this article's writing.

KonoSuba season 3 episode 1 recap

Expand Tweet

KonoSuba episode 1 began with Kazuma having a nightmare about Sylvia and the events of the canon film for the series. The next day, Kazuma revealed his intentions to become a monk due to the trauma he felt from the events of the aforementioned canon film. He then asked the guild receptionist for info on a nearby monastery, departing shortly while admitting his crush on her on his way out (thinking he would never see her again).

Aqua, Darkness, and Megumin decided to follow him, with Megumin eventually using an explosion spell on a nearby landmass. This forced the group to set up camp for the night since Megumin could no longer move, where her feelings for Kazuma were teased. The next morning, they continued, eventually coming across an injured girl in the forest. However, Kazuma asserted it was a type of monster that the adventurer’s guild hat put a hit out on.

The group escaped successfully, but Kazuma doubled back, believing the girl to be friendly. Here, he got a glimpse of her true nature and her last victim who had a “magic mallet,” which produced gold coins. Kazuma abandoned his dreams of becoming a monk and returned home, but the mallet was stolen by Chris along the way. The episode ended with the protagonist receiving a summons from Princess Iris to meet with her for dinner.

KonoSuba season 3 episode 2 what to expect (speculative)

Expand Tweet

With the first episode seeing Kazuma invited to meet with Princess Iris, it’s expected that KonoSuba season 3 episode 2 will begin with their meeting. Fans will likely see the main character be requested to take down yet another of the Demon King’s generals, which he’ll likely try to reject but eventually get roped into.

In typical fashion for the series, the rest of KonoSuba season 3 episode 2 will likely serve as comic relief, seeing Kazuma and co getting into various gags as they prepare to go on a new journey. Fans can expect old characters who haven’t appeared so far in season 3, such as Wiz, to appear in the next episode.

Final thoughts

With the third season of the beloved isekai anime series already off to a hilarious start, it's rightfully expected that the comedy will continue. Moreover, many fans have shared their positive reviews of the premiere on X, such as:

"Season 3 Episode 1 Of Konosuba is so GOODDD!!!"

Another fan commented:

"Watched Episode 1 of Konosuba Season 3. Not much to say. This is a great comedy show. The art and animation looks great. This is going to be another great season. The first episode was really funny [crying laughing emoji]"

With fans satisfied thus far, the series is off to a great start in its third season, which Konosuba season 3 episode 2 will hopefully continue.

Related links

Konosuba season 3 episode 1 highlights

10 reasons we love to watch Konosuba

KonoSuba season 3 livestream announces cast members, key visuals, expected release date, and more

KonoSuba Season 3 announces April 2024 release date and theme songs

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback