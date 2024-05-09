Konosuba season 3 episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Konosuba season 3 episode 6 is slated to release on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. Viewers residing in Japan can watch the broadcast of the latest episodes on Tokyo MX and other local television networks.

The latest episode focused on Kazuma and his crew’s conquest against the Devil Army that had invaded the kingdom where Iris stayed. Things didn’t entirely go as Kazuma intended, but he managed to get his hands on one of the Divine Treasures that the Goddess Eris informed him about.

The next episode will most likely focus on the body swap that took place between Kazuma and Iris, and whether or not he will fail in using those powers for his own twisted ways.

Konosuba season 3 episode 6 release date and time

Godess Eris as seen in the anime series (Image via Drive)

As stated earlier, Konosuba season 3 episode 6 is scheduled to release on May 15, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. Most regions across the world will be able to view the episode on the aforementioned date. However, the release time will differ owing to the time zone differences.

The release times as well as the corresponding time zones are listed below:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 7:30 am Wednesday May 15, 2024 Central Standard Time 9:30 am Wednesday May 15, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 10:30 am Wednesday May 15, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 2:30 pm Wednesday May 15, 2024 Central European Time 4:30 pm Wednesday May 15, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:00 pm Wednesday May 15, 2024 Philippine Time 10:30 pm Wednesday May 15, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:00 am Thursday May 16, 2024

Where to watch Konosuba season 3 episode 6?

Fans in Japan can watch the broadcast of Konosuba season 3 episode 6 on Tokyo MX, BS11, KBS Kyoto, TV Aichi, Sun TV, and AT-X. However, the release date and release times will differ according to the television network that the viewer has access to. Tokyo MX will broadcast the episode on May 15 at 11:30 pm JST.

Sun TV, BS11, and KBS Kyoto will broadcast the episode on May 16 at 1:00 am JST. TV Aichi will broadcast the episode on May 16 at 1:30 am JST, while AT-X will broadcast the episode on May 16 at 9:00 pm JST.

Fans across the globe will be able to watch Konosuba season 3 episode 6 on Crunchyroll, one of the biggest anime streaming platforms in the world. However, fans must avail of the platform’s paid services if they wish to view the latest episodes. It is also noteworthy to mention that the English-subtitled version of the episode will be simulcast a few minutes after the original broadcast in Japan.

A brief recap of Konosuba season 3 episode 5

Kazuma in Iris' body after accidentally triggering the Divine Treasure (Image via Drive)

The episode began with Kazuma creating a lot of chatter among the crowd because of his past feats. He led the army and managed to save Aqua from a precarious situations. However, the frame cut to a room where he was seen seated with the Goddess Eris, indicating that he had died in the battle.

It was quite embarrassing since he was killed by low-level goons. However, the Goddess reincarnated him and also asked for his help in collecting the Divine Treasures. It was during this conversation we realized that Eris actually disguised herself and roamed around in Axel as one of the adventurers.

Following this, Kazuma realized that one of the Divine Treasures that allowed a person to swap bodies was being guarded by Iris herself. Since the inscription was in Japanese, Kazuma was able to read it loud, which triggered the swap. He was in Iris’ body and decided to take advantage of this situation by visiting Darkness in the public bath.

What to expect in Konosuba season 3 episode 6?

Konosuba season 3 episode 6 will give us some closure on Kazuma’s perverted attempts to share a bath with his fellow adventurer. Furthermore, the episode might also give viewers an understanding of how the Divine Treasure works. Given the series’ comedic timing, there is a very high chance that Kazuma would return to his body the second they enter the bath. This would certainly create quite a lot of confusion for Iris and Kazuma will most likely be on the receiving end of Claire and Darnkness’ wraths.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.

