Konosuba season 3 episode 7 review: Darkness strives to save her family as Kazuma and Aqua enjoy wealth

Wednesday, May 22, 2024 saw Konosuba season 3 episode 7 officially released, bringing with it the exciting continuation of Kazuma and co’s adventures following their stay in the royal capital. Likewise, the group was hilariously met with a 300 million eris reward upon returning to Axel, setting up some great comedy in the installment’s opening half.

However, Konosuba season 3 episode 7 quickly began setting up larger plot points, mainly via Darkness and an alleged impending doom for her and her family which is unavoidable. While the episode doesn’t outright confirm this, it seems that Kazuma and co’s longtime enemy Lord Alderp is indeed behind these troubling events.

Kazuma and co set out to slay a hydra in Konosuba season 3 episode 7

Brief episode recap

Kazuma and Aqua get in touch with their inner trolls in Konosuba season 3 episode 7 (Image via Drive)

Konosuba season 3 episode 7 opened with Kazuma Sato and his allies getting their 300 million eris reward for taking down Sylvia, a general of the Devil King’s army, during the events of the canon film. One week later, he and Aqua were seen taking their lavish lifestyle to the extreme, messing with local fine dining chefs and making scenes at restaurants while doing so.

However, the two ended up embarrassing themselves in the process, clearly not being of the lifestyle they were masquerading in. Meanwhile at home, Megumin was torturing Darkness by the fireplace, with Kazuma and Aqua horrified by what they saw and heard. Megumin tried explaining the situation, but Megumin was actually just helping her prepare for the endurance competition.

Konosuba season 3 episode 7 then saw Kazuma take advantage of Darkness’ restraints for some much needed revenge, releasing her afterwards. Aqua was then seen holding some sort of egg, which she claimed was a dragon egg. She said that when she was home alone the other day, a man came and offered it to her due to her reputation as having fought the Devil King’s army.

Aqua is scammed into buying a "dragon egg" in Konosuba season 3 episode 7 (Image via Drive, Deen)

He also warned her that there are “considerations,” leading to the reveal that Aqua bought it for the cash she had on hand that day. She then revealed her intent to name the dragon Emperor Zel, despite it being clear that she was scammed. Aqua argued this in her typical childish manner with Kazuma, when they arrived at Wiz and Vanir’s shop.

Konosuba season 3 episode 7 saw Vanir give Kazuma his payment from their latest business endeavor, where it was revealed business has been so good that Wiz is running herself into the ground. Vanir revealed that he had begun filling her schedule to the brim in order to keep her out of trouble and ensure the shop’s success, not even leaving time for a meal or sleep.

He added that after two weeks of this, she suddenly began having random outbursts, making her unfit for customer service and forcing her to rest. Kazuma calls this brutal, while Vanir approaches Darkness and warns her that the shadow of destruction is around her. He then offered to give her a reading, asking her questions regarding her recent behavior.

Expand Tweet

Konosuba season 3 episode 7 then revealed that Darkness was lying with her initial answers, eventually sharing the truth. It was also revealed that Vanir was seemingly aware of things he wasn’t even there to observe, driving Darkness to the point of tearful apologies. However, it was hilariously revealed that the questions weren’t related to the reading, prompting the actual reading to begin shortly thereafter.

Vanir asserted that Darkness’ home and father were destined to encounter disaster, adding that she’s likely to do something rash and self-destructive to solve this, but it’ll be in vain. He very plainly said there’s nothing she can do to fix this, saying it would be wisest to abandon everything and flee.

Konosuba season 3 episode 7 saw Darkness seemingly reject this idea, saying she’ll go to visit her father since they won’t be taking on quests anytime soon. Vanir then shared with Kazuma that he shouldn’t rest idle upon his payment, and that reinvesting it into the shop is wisest. He added that, while there’s nothing Darkness can do to change her fate, he may be able to help her with the right efforts.

Expand Tweet

Kazuma was then approached by Darkness about slaying a monster called a Kowloon Hydra to collect the bounty on its head. However, he remained unconvinced since they didn’t need the money, saying she had to think of a better way to motivate him, clearly having something in mind. Darkness then said that after the quest, she’ll give him a kiss on the cheek, but Kazuma hilariously rejected the gesture due to not being grand enough.

Konosuba season 3 episode 7 saw Darkness get angry initially, but she then beseeched Kazuma, clearly bothered by this hydra for some reason. The two then dragged Megumin and Aqua out to the lake where the hydra was. Aqua then purified the lake to try and coax the hydra out, successfully doing so.

Kazuma and the others were horrified at the hydra’s size, and that Megumin couldn’t use her explosion magic with Aqua in its clutches. As Darkness looked horrified at the beast, seemingly for a reason she has yet to reveal, Lord Alderp was seen laughing as he looked at a painting of what appeared to be Darkness as the episode ended.

In review

Expand Tweet

While Konosuba season 3 episode 7 does give some direction as to where the latter half of the season is going, this is thankfully not done at the expense of overall enjoyment of the episode. In other words, in true Konosuba fashion, this setup episode feels like anything but given the comedy and character development made within.

Admittedly, much of this development is focused on Darkness, who is shown as being her own woman and taking matters into her own hands despite what destiny may have to say about it. However, it’s still effectively and masterfully done when considering just how much there is in the episode beyond this focus.

In summation

While Konosuba season 3 episode 7 is lacking in some areas, it overall serves as an engaging setup to what will likely be a season-ending conflict with Lord Alderp. While this actual showdown is likely still a few weeks away, the series seems to be setting up plenty of interesting plotlines to keep audiences engaged in the meantime.

