Vinland Saga director apologizes to fan for botching season 2

Following the release of Vinland Saga season 2 episode 16, Director Shuhei Yabuta apologized to the audience for possibly ruining their experience due to his decision-making. According to him, some additional scenes were to be included in the anime that was later canceled due to the prioritization of the main story.

Vinland Saga season 2 follows Thorfinn's life as a slave as he works in Ketil's fields after being made a slave by Canute. In this new life, he is trying to repent for his sins as he alongside his new friend Einar tries to make the right choices to one day become a free man and find a peaceful land.

Vinland Saga director apologizes for not including an additional episode on Snake's past in season 2

Screenshot of Director Shuhei Yabuta's tweet (Image via Sportskeeda/Twitter)

After the release of Vinland Saga season 2 episode 16, director Shuhei Yabuta headed over to Twitter to apologize to the anime's fans over his executive decision. He previously wanted to create a short story that explored the characters' past in addition to the main story.

As part of that plan, he was set to create an episode based on Snake's past and he received information about the same from manga creator Makoto Yukimura. Unfortunately, he had to give up on that to prioritize the production of the main story.

Snake as seen in Vinland Saga season 2 episode 16 (Image via MAPPA)

He revealed how the premise for Snake's backstory was already decided as part of episodes 16 and 17 in the storyboards. However, when the time to adapt the storyboard arrived, the director was not able to include the additional story due to his lack of ability.

As a result, Shuhei Yabuta was worried that he may have ruined fans' experience, given that the information about Snake's past being animated was released a long time ago.

"All the staff will continue to put all their effort into the production of the main story, so please continue to support Vinland Saga in the future."

Following that, he again apologized to the fans and asked them to support the anime in the future.

Fans of Vinland Saga showed their support for the director following his apology

Vinland Saga fans showered the director with love as they already loved the anime adaptation and had no qualms if the team wasn't able to add any additional scenes. They thanked the director for being transparent about the situation and shared their love for the anime. Moreover, fans said that they are confident that they can expect similar quality in the upcoming episodes of the season.

トルフィン ★ 🌾🌾 @kqrlsefni

The staff did an amazing job at bringing this story to life, I’m so happy we get to enjoy this season as much as the anime onlys! @yabshu55 It’s okay sensei, we’re already so happy with the anime adaptation that having Snake’s backstory would just be a bonus!The staff did an amazing job at bringing this story to life, I’m so happy we get to enjoy this season as much as the anime onlys! @yabshu55 It’s okay sensei, we’re already so happy with the anime adaptation that having Snake’s backstory would just be a bonus! The staff did an amazing job at bringing this story to life, I’m so happy we get to enjoy this season as much as the anime onlys! ❤️

LuisM3131 @LuisMen74021156 @yabshu55 Yabuta-san, you really are creating an anime masterpiece, every week I continue to be amazed at how well your team understands the original material (manga). It's really impressive. Thank you so much for your hard work, please take care of yourself. @yabshu55 Yabuta-san, you really are creating an anime masterpiece, every week I continue to be amazed at how well your team understands the original material (manga). It's really impressive. Thank you so much for your hard work, please take care of yourself.

Drew @drew_t__ @yabshu55 Thank you so much for the transparency. While it's regrettable that you were not able to include it, I remain grateful for the rest of what we have gotten. Every week has been made more enjoyable thanks to you and the rest of the team! @yabshu55 Thank you so much for the transparency. While it's regrettable that you were not able to include it, I remain grateful for the rest of what we have gotten. Every week has been made more enjoyable thanks to you and the rest of the team!

eiiko || COMMISSIONS ARE OPEN @eiikomae @yabshu55 No worries! I think the adaptation is already amazing! If there are any ideas that couldn't fit in the anime maybe it can be treated as a side story of some sort. But even without it I think yoh guys are doing great! ♡ @yabshu55 No worries! I think the adaptation is already amazing! If there are any ideas that couldn't fit in the anime maybe it can be treated as a side story of some sort. But even without it I think yoh guys are doing great! ♡

Jason Klum @PokemanZ0N6 @yabshu55 Thank you for your dedication, is there a chance of this episode happening in the future if not now? like an OVA for example @yabshu55 Thank you for your dedication, is there a chance of this episode happening in the future if not now? like an OVA for example

KeRU @ke_keru @yabshu55 May be could be a bonus in the dvd/blu ray release?!🥰 Either way the production have been top notch! We feel so blessed as fans! Thank you so much for all the hard work! @yabshu55 May be could be a bonus in the dvd/blu ray release?!🥰 Either way the production have been top notch! We feel so blessed as fans! Thank you so much for all the hard work! 😭😭😭🙌👏

While fans didn't express any anger or resentment towards the director and his team for not being able to add additional scenes featuring Snake's past, they did wish to witness it and were hoping that the same could be released as part of some OVA or be included in the anime when the Blu-ray and DVD versions of the same are released in the future.

